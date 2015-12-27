Judy Foreman: List of Top 10 Columns of 2015 All Starts with Kate McMahon

Style

Annual ‘Best of Judy’ compilation delivers surprises, holdovers and a sure-fire way to count connections with readers

It’s an end-of-the-year tradition to look back on the last 12 months and reflect on the highs and lows. We do it in our personal lives as well as with our professional ones.

As a Noozhawk columnist, it’s even easier with the help of Google Analytics. I tried it last year and discovered that my column recounting my Top 10 stories of 2014 was a hit with readers.

So I decided to repeat the feature this year and make it an annual tradition.

Once again, I was surprised at some of the stories with the most activity. Unlike the print world, cyberspace feeds off analytics that track things like pageviews, unique visitors, average time on page, entrances and bounce rates.

The terminology may be as new to you as it was to me, but the measurements are fascinating and revealing. The data tell the story.

This year, I played a game with my editor to see if I could guess the most popular of my 37 columns, without looking at the results he had emailed me. He was a better guesser than me — but then he’s the boss.

I guessed a few, but because I truly love them all, I was astonished at the Top 10.

My most-read column in 2014 — Ryan Seacrest’s mini-series, Montecito — was back again this year, in sixth place.

Another repeat was my column on local startup, Ilventos’ Proprio Italiano sauces, which was No. 2 in 2014.

On the Internet, stories live forever — for better or for worse. Readers sometimes go back to a story months after it was posted, which makes the numbers spike.

On many Mondays, my official publication day, my column often is the most-shared story on Noozhawk. That’s always nice to see, but it’s the number of actual reads that get counted and are the most useful to us.

Peak months for reading my column were also new information. Because I mostly focus on 93108 style and people, the 2015 mashup includes an array that interests me but that I also feel is noozworthy. Of course, it’s not unusual for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey to be readership trend-setters.

OK, I won’t make you wait any longer. Without further adieu ...

My Top 10 Most-Read Columns of 2015

Montecito fashion expert Kate McMahon is back in business on Coast Village Road with her trademark custom sweaters and all the right kind of accessories. — July 19

Kurt Russell brings his GoGi Wines to the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend dinner at Bacara Resort & Spa as part of a benefit for The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. — April 24

Caitlin Morton and Haley Powell reflect on Santa Barbara City College’s alternative Middle College program for high school students. — May 24

Whiskey & Leather, the boutique brainchild of Ariel Hujar and Zee Chew, delivers fashionable goods for parents and their millennial children. — Dec. 6

Ilvento’s Proprio Italiano, the family recipe-tomato sauce creation of Dr. Joe Ilvento and his daughter, Juliana, is included on this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things list. — Nov. 15

Chef Courtney Ladin returns to her hometown and opens Nuance, a contemporary restaurant and bar at Hotel Indigo on Lower State Street. — Aug. 4

Bonita Beach and Botanik host a Summerland Outdoor Market Place, an outside bazaar with innovative items for locals and tourists. — June 14

Retail diva Laura Dinning hosts a cool and chic fashion event featuring famed designer Peter Cohen at her Allora by Laura boutique. — Aug. 16

Santa Barbara native and first-time filmmaker Jonny Zwick produces a chilling documentary, Breach, about what is being done to protect whales in Iceland. The film earns him a spot in the 2015 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. — Jan. 18

Heartfelt thanks to my readers and to the subjects who so generously allow me into their lives to tell their stories.

As Ellen DeGeneres says at the end of each show, “Be kind out there.”

Heres to a happy, healthy and a prosperous New Year.

— Judy Foreman

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.