Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: From Soup to Nuts, Carole Bennett Delivers Comfort Food with a Personal Touch

Entrepreneur finds new calling and passion in Just One Soup and The Montecito Nut Company, as well as with her counseling practice

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | updated logo | November 17, 2013 | 4:30 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk gallery.]

When the doorbell rang recently at my Ortega Ridge home, I found Carole Bennett standing there with a large pot of chicken matzo ball soup. My daughter, Lizzy, had just gone through back surgery the day before at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and, rather than a bouquet of flowers to cheer her up, one of my BFFs sent over a bowl of comfort instead.

With the days getting shorter and the seasonal nesting time beginning, my Chicago roots make me want warm and hearty food. Bennett also hails from the Midwest and grew up in Cleveland. As a young girl, she and her sister used to stand over the pot as their grandmother gently plopped the dumpling-esque matzo balls into the broth that included skinless chicken, carrots and celery.

While a few of our local eateries offer a version of matzo ball soup, with no Nate 'n Al s or Brent’s Deli in Santa Barbara, this Eastern European delicacy by Bennett — who introduced it earlier this year — is in high demand.

Bennett, who is akin to the Energizer Bunny, runs on high octane. She moved to Santa Barbara 12 years ago after ditching the mover-and-shaker world of the entertainment industry, where she represented top-flight writers, directors and producers. Loving horses, dogs, cooking, wide-open spaces and a slower lifestyle, she purchased a home in 93108 and changed her life profoundly.

Although she no longer fights L.A. traffic or Hollywood bigwigs, her version of slowing down is debatable. She went back to school to earn a Master’s in clinical psychology, then started Family Recovery Solutions, which she serves as a family substance abuse counselor. She also wrote a book, Reclaim Your Life — You and the Alcohol/Addict, which addresses the needs of family members dealing with the impacts of an addictive significant other. Bennett is also a contributor to the Huffington Post and Psychology Today and is a public speaker on the subject of addiction.

Bennett, who seems to never run out of energy or ideas, also started a catering side business, through which she offers a number of delectable delicacies like her grandmother's soup.

She makes a killer lasagna, poached salmon and desserts that are, literally, mouth-watering just to look at, like brownies, apple  crumble, chocolate-covered strawberries and baked apples when in season.

But it's her chicken matzo ball soup that is the stand-out item. As her professional practice grew, she decided to focus on "just one soup” ... and a few desserts — and a company name was born.

Working out of a professional kitchen in Goleta, Bennett can be seen driving all over the area, including the Santa Ynez Valley, in her riding clothes and Mini Cooper. She hand-delivers her soup, along with a crusty baguette, in a meal that usually feeds six to eight people and costs $60.

"What I have found works best is dropping off this healthy, fresh meal to busy families that don’t have time to think about what they are going to eat at the end of the day," she said. "It also makes a great gift, for new parents, or for someone recovering from an illness or surgery.

"Chicken soup is good for everyone and every ailment.”

A portion of the proceeds from Just One Soup is donated to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. She also donates pots of soups for hospice patients or other individuals in need of comfort food.

In early 2013, Bennett launched a second business, The Montecito Nut Company. The savory nuts are stir-fry almonds and fresh rosemary roasted cashews. The nuts come in three sizes — eight, six and four ounces — and cost $15 a pound for the almonds and $20 a pound for the cashews. Each batch is made fresh to order and packaged individually in Santa Barbara.

The gift shop at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara carries her product and she is also doing special orders as party favors, baskets and holiday gifts. Graphic artist Barbara Boros designed the label. As with her soup, the nuts only require 24-hour notice to have her ringing your doorbell with a pot of soup or delicious gourmet snacks.

Bennett’s secret ingredient to all her recipe? The love she puts into her work!

Click here for more information on Just One Soup, or contact Bennett at 805.452.7400, [email protected] or [email protected].

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 