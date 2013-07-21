Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:08 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Dr. Eben Alexander’s Near-Death Experience Captivates Montecito Audience

Surgeon and best-selling author describes his brief journey beyond the world we know

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | July 21, 2013 | 9:45 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the Dr. Eben Alexander luncheon.]

The weather and the scenery could not have been more heavenly on July 17 as more than 100 people came for lunch and a meet and greet with Dr. Eben Alexander, author of Proof of Heaven: A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Afterlife, at Nancy and Larry Koppelman’s oceanfront estate in Montecito.

Alexander’s topic was his near-death experience (NDE), which has resonated with a national audience to the tune of being on The New York Times best-seller list for the past 37 weeks. The interest was high as the affable Alexander — a highly trained neurosurgeon for the last 25 years with credentials that every mother would be proud of — told his story in the Koppelmans’ hushed living room.

He was introduced to the gathering by William Peters MFT, who has an M.Ed. in group dynamics from Harvard Graduate School of Education and is the founder and director of the Shared Crossing Research Initiative in Santa Barbara and Eterna, an organization that addresses science and spirituality and the organizer of the event.

Peters told the guests, many of whom were baby boomers with aging parents like myself, that ”his mission is to raise awareness and educate people about the profound and healing experiences available to the dying, caretakers and loved ones, ultimately alleviating anxiety and fear around life’s greatest mystery.

Having operated on thousands of brains in his career, Alexander told the guests that before his near-death experience — a profound psychological event that may occur to a person close to death or, if not near death, in a situation of physical or emotional crisis — he determined that what people of faith call the “soul” was really a product of brain chemistry. This was his medical interpretation until his own brain was attacked by an extremely rare form of meningitis.

The part of his brain that controlled thought and emotion were completely shut down as he lay in a hospital bed in a deep coma for seven days. Doctors tried every antibiotic and medical treatment known while consulting with his family, who had been holding a 24-hour bedside vigil, when Alexander’s eyes popped open. He had come back from death’s door and his recovery is nothing short of a medical miracle.

The journey beyond the world as most of us know it is at the heart of Alexander’s message and his first book. Being one who considered himself an attendee of only Christmas and Easter church services, today he is a doctor “who believes that true health can be achieved only when we realize that God and the soul are real, and that death is not the end of personal existence but only a transition.”

According to Bruce Greyson, a lifetime member of the International Association for Near-Death Studies, ”An NDE is a powerful event of consciousness; it is not a mental illness.”

Later that day, Alexander spoke about his experience to a group of more than 750 people at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, explaining how his near-death experience that he writes about in his book informs his understanding of consciousness.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefited the Santa Barbara chapters of the Shared Crossing Research Initiative and the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS).

Click here for more information about Alexander and his story.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 