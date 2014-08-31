Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:05 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Élu Delivers Sexy, Cool, Street Luxury with a Touch of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Upper Village boutique gives Montecito a range of top-notch artisanal shoes, boots, bags and more — including work of local Taiana Giefer

Élu, an Upper Montecito Village boutique owned by Cristina and Paul Nicoletti, specializes in unique, modern, nonbranded, artisanal luxury goods for men and women. Click to view larger
Élu, an Upper Montecito Village boutique owned by Cristina and Paul Nicoletti, specializes in unique, modern, nonbranded, artisanal luxury goods for men and women. (élu photo)
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | August 31, 2014 | 11:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Montecito was flooded with store openings in 2013, but a standout addition to the 93108 fashion landscape is élu, which means to choose or select in French. Located in the new Gunner Center on San Ysidro Road, the overall  interior effect is minimal but lush. It’s all in the details, as the saying goes.

Cristina and Paul Nicoletti are the founders and interior designers of élu. Cristina, Brazilian born, created Henry Beguelin stores in the United States, rebranding them élu last year. She introduced more lines, all of which are intensively handcrafted and bear a sophisticated primitive air. 

The Nicolettis, the visionaries behind their multibrand concept stores, have other outposts in Los Angeles, Malibu, San Francisco, Aspen, Chicago and New York City.

“I love the weather and the casual, athletic, beach lifestyle,” Cristina said.

Élu specializes in unique, modern, nonbranded, artisanal luxury goods ($$$$) for men and women. The story behind behind the merchandise is offered by manager Jenna Ferrell and sales associate Suzi Clark to help a customer understand why the items the store carries are so special.

With an emphasis on shoes, boots and bags, elu has a selection of hard-to-find brands like Guidi, Rick Owens, MA+, Marsèll, Henry Cuir, Officine Creative, Göran Horal and Maison Martin Margiela. Élu also offers a beautiful and edgy selection of clothing for men and women, including lines from designers Isaac Sellam, Peachoo+Krejberg, If Six was Nine and L.G.B. Jewelry, glasses, hats, distressed leather tennis shoes and belts are also available, as are small leather housewear items.

Designer and model Taiana Giefer, a Santa Barbara native, recently collaborated with Cristina on one-of-a-kind scarves and wraps. While attending The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara, Giefer says she was “introduced to the world of the true artisan.”

There, she says she was taught how to work with any materials, “understanding the potential to be able to build and bring anything you can imagine with your own two hands while staying true to nature and its gifts, respecting what the earth has given to us.”

After Waldorf, Giefer attended Santa Barbara Middle School, which taught her how to tap into her endurance and push her own boundaries of strength and imagination while staying kind and humble and noncompetitive.

“A mixture of being a native Californian, surrounded by so much culture,  and experiencing a lot of world travel with my family,  I have had  so many great examples and influences in my life,” she said.

“I knew that my path was that of an artist. I have always been driven to explore the boundaries of function, color, texture, shape and scale.”

At élu, Giefer’s current collection of scarves, wraps, blankets and accessories is inspired by the ancient technique of felting and the personalities that the merino wool and other natural materials carry. 

“My mission is to bring the ancient textile techniques of felting to the modern world of fashion as a one-of-a-kind ageless pieces of art by merging art and textiles,” she said.

Giefer merges well with a contemporary, yet warm and friendly atmosphere at the Nicolettis’ store.

Élu showcases the convergence of artisanal craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic. Unlike any other store in Santa Barbara, it offers a truly unique shopping experience supporting and showcasing the craftsmanship of its artists. It is a true luxury that makes the experience of going into this posh store with one-of-a-kind finds so special. Enjoy!

Élu is open seven days a week and is located at 525 San Ysidro Road, Building One. Click here for more information, or call 805.770.7187.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

