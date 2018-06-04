Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:05 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Halloween Spirit Alive and Well at Ghost Village Road in Montecito

No tricks as the popular annual event treats children to an afternoon of family-friendly fun and festivities

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | November 1, 2013 | 5:26 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

After almost 20 years, the Halloween event known as Ghost Village Road in Montecito continues to be the block party of the year.

What started as an after-school event for younger kids in 93108 to trick-or-treat in a safe area in the daylight has turned into a carnival of fun and pure joy for children of all ages — and their parents, too.

Some families dress up as a theme, but many stand aside as their little ones venture up to a storefront or tables erected for the occasion to shyly say "trick or treat." Restaurants, especially those with patios such as Los Arroyos, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Cava, Tre Lune and Trattoria Mollie are staked out early for the best seats and show in town.

For more than three hours, everyone just smiles until their face hurts and has a good time at what is an innocent and purely fun time.

While no one knows the exact number of people who descend upon the street between Olive Mill and Hot Springs, it seems to be well more than 1,000 — maybe more. People from all over Santa Barbara come to our little village, not just locals any more. Second-generation children are now pushing their own children in buggies.

Whether it's the best candy or just the best of Halloween spirit, no one knows — only that the numbers continue to grow each year.

A haunted house and costume contest are part of the festivities, and almost all of the merchants stand ready with candy aplenty, or at least until they run out.

This year’s nerds, pirates, fairy princesses, animals , ghosts and goblins, superheroes, devils, witches and some very imaginative costumes that had everyone cheering for their originality capped off another successful community event.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 