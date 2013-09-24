Judy Foreman: Glamour House Lingerie Boutique Opening Second Location

Owner Ann Picciuto Gehrke plans to launch the 'pop up' shop on Coast Village Road on Oct. 1

Since 1965, Glamour House has been the go-to place in Montecito for complete functional and fashionable intimate apparel for generations of women.

In 2003, Ann Picciuto Gehrke and her husband, Rick Gehrke, purchased the Glamour House, located in the Upper Village on East Valley Road, Suite J.

On Oct. 1, she is expanding her business and opening a "pop up" shop at 1235-A Coast Village Road, the former home of Soulier shoes.

Pop up shops, for those unfamiliar with the term, are retail stores that sign on for a short-term lease. Glamour House on East Valley will continue its operation. According to Gehrke, the East Valley Road store is the mother ship, and she has no intentions of closing her home away from home.

She said the new store will have a different vibe and some different contemporary collections that she thinks will appeal to tourists who frequent Coast Village Road. The hub of restaurants and beach overflow, and especially the younger generation of women looking for intimate apparel, will have a convenient spot to shop.

As for making her CVR road a permanent location, ”I will evaluate that after the holiday season," Gehrke said.

Gehrke has worked hard to carry notable and classic high-quality collections such as Celestine, Cosa Bella Pluto Hanro, Eberjey, Calida, Oscar De la Renta, Diamond Tea, Natori, Hanky Panky, Bed Head , PJ Slavage, Jaques, Levine, Chantell and Wacoal. These are brands are usually found in high-end department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, Gehrke’s store has it all — and location, location, location.

Gehrke attributes her success to excellent customer service, top-quality merchandise and community involvement. It is not unusual for brides and grandmothers to tell her their life stories.

“Everyone feels comfortable in this shop,” she said. “My collections are constantly being updated. I offer sensual and elegantly sophisticated lingerie including day wear, night wear, cashmere lounge wear and suede moccasins in great colors and satiny slippers for home or travel.”

During the month of October, Glamour House will be partnering with Wacoal Bra company in the "Get fit, Give Hope, Get Hooked" breast cancer awareness campaign that coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For each Retro Chic bra purchased, $4 will be donated to the support the efforts of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Gehrke's niece, Kayla Picciuto, will be on hand to assist her in running the new location.

The Glamour House on East Valley Road is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Coast Village Road location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 805.969.5285, email [email protected] or click here.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.