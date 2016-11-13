Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:17 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Judy Foreman: Hayley Bridges Brings Her Own Style to Décor and Design

Santa Barbara entrepreneur the latest young local to make a mark with interior design and custom furniture

Hayley Bridges, owner and principal of Hayley Bridges Design of Santa Barbara, is energized by the problem-solving aspect of design. “So much of the job is finding ways to make a space or item work,” she says. “There is no right answer, which can be tough, but it also allows for a lot of exploration.” Click to view larger
Hayley Bridges, owner and principal of Hayley Bridges Design of Santa Barbara, is energized by the problem-solving aspect of design. "So much of the job is finding ways to make a space or item work," she says. "There is no right answer, which can be tough, but it also allows for a lot of exploration."
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | November 13, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of young entrepreneurs and have featured many of them in my Noozhawk columns.

As I watch my own three children forging careers of their own, I love hearing stories of other next-generation Santa Barbara entrepreneurs who are adding so much to our community.

The list is long. They’re owners and operators of retail clothing stores on Coast Village Road. Restaurants, coffee shops and Funk Zone breweries. And software companies and salons.

One of our most interesting millenials is interior designer Hayley Bridges, owner and principal of Hayley Bridges Design of Santa Barbara.

Bridges moved with her family to Montecito in 1994, and she attended local schools, graduating from Cate School in 2004.

Her parents, Susan and Jeff Bridges, and her two sisters moved several times during her youth.

“I fantasized about how I would redesign each room and personalize the home,” Bridges said of each new location she encountered.

After graduating magna cum laude from Loyola Marymount University with an English degree, she went on to earn a masters of Interior Architecture from a Cal Poly Pomona program offered in partnership with UCLA Extension.

She quickly joined SFA Design, a Santa Barbara interior design firm specializing in high-end residential work.

In 2013, she opened Industry Home, a furniture boutique at 4 E. De la Guerra St. that features custom wood designs by Brothers of Industry, the work of brothers Andrew and Peter Hernandez, and her own custom furniture designs and layering styles.

A year later, she launched her own firm, Hayley Bridges Design.

“I think people respond to my openness to take on a range of projects and array of design styles,” she told Noozhawk, explaining some of her success.

Interior designer Hayley Bridges says her own taste runs toward timelessness, with a healthy dose of tribal prints, animal prints and indigo fabrics. Click to view larger
Interior designer Hayley Bridges says her own taste runs toward timelessness, with a healthy dose of tribal prints, animal prints and indigo fabrics.

“My clients’ ages and budgets also differ greatly. I appreciate the big-budget jobs, but the smaller ones can also really be fun. They are all puzzles for me to work though with my clients.”

Bridges, a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, was quick with an answer when I asked what drew her to décor.

“The problem solving aspect of design,” she replied. “So much of the job is finding ways to make a space or item work. How will a family heirloom fit in with the modern sofa, or how do we make a weird angle of the wall make sense with the furniture layout?

“There is no right answer, which can be tough, but it also allows for a lot of exploration.”

For her own style, Bridges says her taste runs toward timelessness.

“Use of vintage rugs and layering rugs, crisp white walls, mixing metal finishes, worldly influences,” she said. “Tribal prints, animal prints and indigo fabrics and the use of textural neutral materials in rugs, baskets, shades, fabric. You name it!”

As an interior designer, Bridges says, she appreciates the opportunity to use both her creative and her analytical sides.

“I have to be organized and detail oriented, but also fluid and think outside the box,” she said. “I also enjoy the collaborative experience of working with architects, contractors and the client.

“Oh, and I love fabrics! There is nothing like helping people enjoy the space they live in. It is a very gratifying feeling.”

As inspirations, Bridges points to designers Jeffrey Alan Marks, Peter Dunham, Lauren Liess, Tim Clarke and Nathan Turner, but she says she design community — locally and nationally — offers plenty of independent influence.

“My enjoyment for utilizing my creativity and taking on each project as a challenge really resonates with me,” she said.

Click here for more information about Hayley Bridges Design, or call 805.895.4502.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. The opinions expressed are her own.

