Judy Foreman: Jodi G a Stylist to the Stars, and All Things Beautiful

There are many fascinating people to write about in Montecito, and Jodi Goldberg is one of my favorite hidden gems. Down to earth with a creative personality, she has a great eye for creating beauty and design in environments and landscapes, but is especially talented in beautifying people. Part rock 'n' roll and earth mother, she is known affectionately by her clients and friends as "Jodi G."

Goldberg and her husband, Johnny G (ultra–distance bike racer and inventor of the global fitness phenomena, Spinning), have been 93108 residents for the past 13 years. They moved to Montecito in 2001 when they decided to ditch L.A.’s noise and chaos and opted for a return to the lifestyle that originally inspired the fitness enterprise.

Feeling like their life was literally spinning out of control with Johnny’s international travel schedule and their professional obligations, J&J packed up the kids and created a business and family enclave in the sanctuary of the American Riviera.

Building on a styling career that she began as a teenager in Los Angeles, a career that included commercial styling ad campaigns, album covers and music videos for the hottest designers of the time, Goldberg expanded her talents for her boutiques, All Things Beautiful, as well as doing personal styling, landscaping and interior design for clients. All these aesthetic talents are extensions of her creative vision and passion for cultivating organic beauty.

For more than 30 years, Goldberg has been personally styling clients at her appointment-only boutiques. The first of Jodi G’s stores started in 1987 in her living room in Los Angeles while Johnny was creating the Spinning empire in their garage. Her current studio is set in a peaceful Garden of Eden oasis in the heart of Montecito. The home and gardens where her current boutique nests were completely remodeled from a simple ranch house to a Balinese hideaway. The property is surrounded by tropical plants and lush gardens all designed by Goldberg, who splits her time between all her creative endeavors and her family.

Her boutique showcases a thoughtfully curated collection of exquisite jewelry made up of things like Tahitian pearls and one-of-a-kind stones. From beaded necklaces to earrings and bracelets, her jewelry designs are both mature and playful. Whether you want to spruce up an outfit or be adorned for the ball, Jodi G has the perfect items. She carries everything from leather and python handbags to a plethora of cotton tees, cashmere sweaters, one-of-a-kind furs, leather ponchos and vests, scarves and other exclusive finds. She only buys a few of her specialty pieces so as not to over-saturate the market. She has been a go-to person for many of the statement pieces that put the finishing touch and punch in any outfit.

Goldberg's collections are as eclectic as her personal trademark style and are always evolving through her international travel and relationships with the designers she carries. Her boutique’s intimate setting befits her personalized approach to styling, and she works with clients on a one-on-one basis in the richness of her home.

“This girl just oozes cool,” said Johnny Goldberg, her husband of 25 years. "She sees the trends before they are happening and makes new trends herself!"

Goldberg's loyal following is from the local community as well as new and existing Los Angeles clients who travel up the coast to spend the day in Montecito to shop with Jodi G.

“Making someone feel beautiful and comfortable, whether it is on their body or in their homes makes me very happy,” Goldberg said.

Her low-key approach to dressing others and her enthusiastic and confident personality have earned her a diehard following of Jodi G loyalists who count on her to keep them feeling and looking refreshed, inspired and gorgeous. While she has not been a secret gem to her many clients, Jodi G now hopes to expand her clientele to "play dress up" with the next generation of fashion-conscious women in our town.

Jodi G boutique is by appointment only. Call 805.453.1119 for more information.

