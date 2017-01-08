Judy Foreman: Beloved Sandwich Maker Made Another Mark Atop List of Top 10 Columns of 2016

People

The annual tradition of lists of the most-read stories of the previous year seemed to pack an emotional wallop for 2016. We lost iconic Hollywood stars, a few of the world’s most famous sports figures and rock ’n’ roll royalty — along with some of our community’s biggest boosters.

Now in my fourth year as a Noozhawk columnist, I follow our publication daily and pay close attention to how my 93108 Style articles are trending. According to Google Analytics, Noozhawk averaged 107,699 readers a week in 2017, and I’m proud that my work contributed to that total.

Noozhawk’s own Top 16 Stories of 2016 were, unfortunately, mostly what I consider sad news. I get that many people can’t look away from a car crash and they love dirty laundry.

As a lifestyle columnist, though, I’ve chosen for the past 16 years to write and tell the stories about members of our community who improve our lives and lifestyle, the heroes among us, young entrepreneurs, movers and shakers of all sorts.

My readers get to meet some of the people who make the American Riviera such an inspiring and desirable place to call home.

When I get my column’s analytics, I’m always surprised at the number of readers and can never ever guess the results. This year was no exception. Because all stories live forever on the Internet, even columns from several years ago — like Ryan Seacrest’s Montecito — continue to get traffic.

My columns are often the most shared story on the day they post, which makes me very happy for my subjects. But the number of actual readers is what tells the real story and, by extension, what makes up …

My Top 10 Most-Read Columns of 2016

Leading the way was my tribute to the late John Braid, owner of the Village Cheese & Wine Store in Montecito’s Upper Village, who died Jan. 27, 2016, at age 84. Braid, proprietor of the sandwich shop for more than 30 years, fed generations of children (my three included), parents and thousands of customers who entered his no-frills store until the day he died.

Meredith Garofalo, the popular KEYT News weather meteorologist, does far more for Santa Barbara than tell us the forecast. She’s also a role model for young women and a tireless volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations.

To much fanfare, young entrepreneur and fashion diva Jennie Stierwalt Reiter opened her chic women’s clothing boutique, Blanka, on Coast Village Road, and is still going strong.

Jill Levinson is a mom, wife, sister, friend, daughter, Crane Country Day School board president and now board president of the new MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, which opens next month on Lower State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. The second-generation philanthropist is inspired by her parents, Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz.

Jodi and Johnny Goldberg opened In-Trinity Santa Barbara Dojo exercise studio in Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. Always on the cutting edge of exercise and health, the In-Trinity system integrates many zen modalities.

Fashion stylist Mimi Doll currently is working at Jenni Kayne but has been an integral part of Santa Barbara’s fashion network for the past 20 years. She continues to track the trends and helps dress clients nationally.

Kristin Turner and her La Playa Pilates celebrated the studio’s 15th anniversary in Las Aves commercial center across from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge.

Judi and Shari Zucker may call Montecito home, but the twins’ latest book, The Memory Diet, has given them national notoriety.

Young interior designer Hayley Bridges is carving out a niche for herself with clients of all ages after starting her own studio, Hayley Bridges Design.

Christian Beamish — Carpinteria resident, surfboard shaper, big-wave rider and boat builder — was the hit keynote speaker at Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s 16th annual Blue Water Ball.

Before we move on to 2017, a heartfelt thank you to those in our community who continue to invite me into their homes and businesses and allow me to tell their stories and introduce them to you, my readers.

Happy New Year!

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.