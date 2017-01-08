Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:51 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Judy Foreman: Beloved Sandwich Maker Made Another Mark Atop List of Top 10 Columns of 2016

Annual ‘Best of Judy’ compilation spreads the readership among fashion, fitness and philanthropy

The late John Braid, owner of the popular Village Cheese & Wine Store in Montecito's Upper Village, left a legacy of just-the-basics "half on a whole" sandwiches and legions of well-fed fans.
The late John Braid, owner of the popular Village Cheese & Wine Store in Montecito’s Upper Village, left a legacy of just-the-basics “half on a whole” sandwiches and legions of well-fed fans. (Village Cheese & Wine Store photo via Facebook)
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | January 8, 2017 | 9:15 p.m.

The annual tradition of lists of the most-read stories of the previous year seemed to pack an emotional wallop for 2016. We lost iconic Hollywood stars, a few of the world’s most famous sports figures and rock ’n’ roll royalty — along with some of our community’s biggest boosters.

Now in my fourth year as a Noozhawk columnist, I follow our publication daily and pay close attention to how my 93108 Style articles are trending. According to Google Analytics, Noozhawk averaged 107,699 readers a week in 2017, and I’m proud that my work contributed to that total.

Noozhawk’s own Top 16 Stories of 2016 were, unfortunately, mostly what I consider sad news. I get that many people can’t look away from a car crash and they love dirty laundry.

As a lifestyle columnist, though, I’ve chosen for the past 16 years to write and tell the stories about members of our community who improve our lives and lifestyle, the heroes among us, young entrepreneurs, movers and shakers of all sorts.

My readers get to meet some of the people who make the American Riviera such an inspiring and desirable place to call home.

When I get my column’s analytics, I’m always surprised at the number of readers and can never ever guess the results. This year was no exception. Because all stories live forever on the Internet, even columns from several years ago — like Ryan Seacrest’s Montecito — continue to get traffic.

My columns are often the most shared story on the day they post, which makes me very happy for my subjects. But the number of actual readers is what tells the real story and, by extension, what makes up …

My Top 10 Most-Read Columns of 2016

1. Sandwich Generations Mourn John Braid, Montecito’s King of Meat and Cheese (4,085 Pageviews)

Leading the way was my tribute to the late John Braid, owner of the Village Cheese & Wine Store in Montecito’s Upper Village, who died Jan. 27, 2016, at age 84. Braid, proprietor of the sandwich shop for more than 30 years, fed generations of children (my three included), parents and thousands of customers who entered his no-frills store until the day he died.

2. From Role to Role, KEYT News’ Meredith Garofalo Keeps the Sunny Side Up (1,997 Pageviews)

KEYT News meteorologist Meredith Garofalo took time out from her busy job and nonprofit volunteering for an entertaining focus on fashion.
KEYT News meteorologist Meredith Garofalo took time out from her busy job and nonprofit volunteering for an entertaining focus on fashion. (KEYT News file photo)

Meredith Garofalo, the popular KEYT News weather meteorologist, does far more for Santa Barbara than tell us the forecast. She’s also a role model for young women and a tireless volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations.

3. Jennie Stierwalt Reiter Leads Way for Next Generation of Retail Entepreneurs (1,669 Pageviews)

With inspired style choices and the latest fashion trends, Jennie Stierwalt Reiter opened her Blanka boutique on Coast Village Road.
With inspired style choices and the latest fashion trends, Jennie Stierwalt Reiter opened her Blanka boutique on Coast Village Road. (Jess Weber photo)

To much fanfare, young entrepreneur and fashion diva Jennie Stierwalt Reiter opened her chic women’s clothing boutique, Blanka, on Coast Village Road, and is still going strong.

4. With Moxie and MOXI, Jill Levinson Is a Model of Philanthropic Leadership (1,468 Pageviews)

Driven by family example, Jill Levinson is one of the forces behind Santa Barbara's new MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.
Driven by family example, Jill Levinson is one of the forces behind Santa Barbara’s new MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk file photo)

Jill Levinson is a mom, wife, sister, friend, daughter, Crane Country Day School board president and now board president of the new MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, which opens next month on Lower State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. The second-generation philanthropist is inspired by her parents, Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz.

5. In-Trinity Elevates Exercise with New Spin on Workout Routine (1,242 Pageviews)

Renowned Montecito fitness entrepreneur Johnny G and his wife, Jodi Goldberg, opened a cutting-edge dojo studio in Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara.
Renowned Montecito fitness entrepreneur Johnny G and his wife, Jodi Goldberg, opened a cutting-edge dojo studio in Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. (In-Trinity Santa Barbara Dojo photo)

Jodi and Johnny Goldberg opened In-Trinity Santa Barbara Dojo exercise studio in Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. Always on the cutting edge of exercise and health, the In-Trinity system integrates many zen modalities.

6. Personal Stylist Mimi Doll Helps Her Fashion-Forward Clients Keep Up Appearances (1,196 Pageviews)

Blending "schmooze and shopping," longtime retail maven Mimi Doll excels at finding the right items to complete the perfect ensembles.
Blending “schmooze and shopping,” longtime retail maven Mimi Doll excels at finding the right items to complete the perfect ensembles. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk file photo)

Fashion stylist Mimi Doll currently is working at Jenni Kayne but has been an integral part of Santa Barbara’s fashion network for the past 20 years. She continues to track the trends and helps dress clients nationally.

7. Grateful Clients Turn Out to Help Pioneering La Playa Pilates Mark 15 Years (1,177 Pageviews)

La Playa Pilates owner Kristin Turner, right, and founder Lorena Gutierrez Cheverez welcomed a party atmosphere at a 15th anniversary celebration.
La Playa Pilates owner Kristin Turner, right, and founder Lorena Gutierrez Cheverez welcomed a party atmosphere at a 15th anniversary celebration. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk file photo)

Kristin Turner and her La Playa Pilates celebrated the studio’s 15th anniversary in Las Aves commercial center across from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge.

8. With The Memory Diet, Judi and Shari Zucker Have a Personal Stake (1,066 Pageviews)

Mindful of their mom's plight, "Double-Energy Twins" Judi, left, and Shari Zucker explore ways diet can help those with dementia in their new book, The Memory Diet.
Mindful of their mom’s plight, “Double-Energy Twins” Judi, left, and Shari Zucker explore ways diet can help those with dementia in their new book, The Memory Diet. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk file photo)

Judi and Shari Zucker may call Montecito home, but the twins’ latest book, The Memory Diet, has given them national notoriety.

9. (Tie) Hayley Bridges Brings Her Own Style to Décor and Design (1,017 Pageviews)

Santa Barbara entrepreneur Hayley Bridges is the latest young local to make a mark with interior design and custom furniture.
Santa Barbara entrepreneur Hayley Bridges is the latest young local to make a mark with interior design and custom furniture. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk file photo)

Young interior designer Hayley Bridges is carving out a niche for herself with clients of all ages after starting her own studio, Hayley Bridges Design.

9. (Tie) Christian Beamish Sees an Ocean of Opportunity All Around Him (1,017 Pageviews)

Christian Beamish, a Carpinteria waterman and author of The Voyage of the Cormorant, headlined the annual Santa Barbara Channelkeeper fundraiser.
Christian Beamish, a Carpinteria waterman and author of The Voyage of the Cormorant, headlined the annual Santa Barbara Channelkeeper fundraiser. (www.christianbeamish.com photo)

Christian Beamish — Carpinteria resident, surfboard shaper, big-wave rider and boat builder — was the hit keynote speaker at Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s 16th annual Blue Water Ball.

Before we move on to 2017, a heartfelt thank you to those in our community who continue to invite me into their homes and businesses and allow me to tell their stories and introduce them to you, my readers.

Happy New Year!

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

