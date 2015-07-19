Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Judy Foreman: Kate McMahon’s Return to Retail a Homecoming on Coast Village Road

Longtime Montecito fashion maven is back in business with her trademark custom sweaters and all the right kinds of accessories

Kate McMahon is no stranger to the Montecito retail scene, and now she’s back with her latest store, at 1145-C Coast Village Road. “It feels like the perfect moment in my life for this new venture,” she says. “With grown kids, and a respite from retail, I’ve refined my vision and am doing what has been a passion since I was 16.” Click to view larger
Kate McMahon is no stranger to the Montecito retail scene, and now she's back with her latest store, at 1145-C Coast Village Road. "It feels like the perfect moment in my life for this new venture," she says. "With grown kids, and a respite from retail, I've refined my vision and am doing what has been a passion since I was 16."
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | updated logo | July 19, 2015 | 10:42 p.m.

For decades, Kate McMahon had been a fashion fixture on Coast Village Road. But after closing up shop several years ago and launching an online-only business, she’s decided to jump back into the Montecito retail scene.

Many women in town — myself included — probably have one of her timeless handmade knit sweaters in their prized wardrobe collections. No matter what the season or year, they just never seem to go out of style.

McMahon, a striking, tall blond beauty with a body to kill for, was once a professional NYC model with a penchant for knitting between shoots. Don’t laugh; it was one of her lifelong hobbies.

Now back in business after a four-year break, the creative entrepreneurial spirit and community jewel worked with building owner Gene Montesano to remodel her new shop at 1145-C Coast Village Road.

The location — upstairs from Civilianaire — is familiar to McMahon, who once owned a yoga studio adjacent to the place. It’s also upstairs from her old ready-to-wear store (now home to Legacy) and her former children’s show (now Lily in Montecito).

On a recent Saturday, McMahon welcomed back old and new friends as she showed off her new space. The studio is intended, she said, “to create her designs, work with clients and hang out with friends.”

“It feels like the perfect moment in my life for this new venture,” she explained. “With grown kids, and a respite from retail, I’ve refined my vision and am doing what has been a passion since I was 16.”

As a part of the community for just about forever, McMahon says she feels “my clients want unique quality things, made locally.”

She also likes being surrounded by other dynamic local entrepreneurs, such as Montesano, jewelry designer Daniel Gibbings and swimwear designer Sonia De Mello.

All the sweaters — of which there are just about any styles you would or could imagine — are handknit by McMahon and her knitter for the past 20 years. Every style is sampled in every yarn choice so clients, can get custom sweaters made exactly to their liking and size. A four-week lead time is needed for special orders.

The sweaters — long and short, button down, no buttons, V-neck, crew — ponchos, baby sweaters, blankets and hats are sourced from alpaca from Peru, cashmere from Mongolia and cotton from Greece.

“My collection is full of essential designs,” McMahon said. “They are subtle and simple but luxurious and fit well.”

Her sweaters line the shelves of her chic, well-lit space, which is replete with a stainless-steel updated kitchen and bath. She also has accessories that include Beek leather sandals handmade in Mexico (which recently were featured in Vanity Fair) and handbags with hardware from France, jewelry and scarves.

In addition to her own designs, McMahon is planning to feature local designers at regular events hosted in her studio and adjoining patio. The combination will leave you feeling like you’re in Capri or Provence.

Kate, 1145-C Coast Village Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Click here for more information or call 805.698.7509.

— Noozhawk columnist Judy Foreman is a longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

