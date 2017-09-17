Judy Foreman: Lily Garfield Hits the Beauty Mark at Cos Bar, and Has Some Tips for You, Too

Beauty

As summer turns to fall, seasonal changes bring new opportunities for fashion makeovers and more

After returning from my summer vacation last month, I turned my calendar and saw September staring back at me. I knew what was next, and not just because I raised three kids and was a captive of their back-to-school schedules.

Having grown up in Chicago, a four-season town if there ever was one, I knew I had to retire the white pants and shoes, stash the bright coral and baby pink lip gloss, and exchange my bronze sun-kissed summer tones for the color palette of autumn. Face it: Fall is exciting.

Another seasonal point of elation for me is checking out the fall fashion trends in store windows, and stopping at Read ‘n Post in the Montecito Country Mart to stock up on all the thick, glossy September fashion issues.

September is prime time for retailers eager to show off the best of the best in clothing, beauty products, jewelry and entertaining. Montecito is no different than Los Angeles, New York City and the fashion capitals of Europe.

On a recent Wednesday, I stopped by Cos Bar on Coast Village Road. The nationwide chain of upscale cosmetics boutiques has been synonymous with quality since 1976. Fortunately for me, Cos Bar’s elegant founder, Lily Garfield, was in town.

Thinking (who was I kidding) I was only dropping in a for a new lipstick, store manager Marcella Leyva offered me an opportunity to touch up my makeup and show me what was new for fall. Of course, it’s hard to turn down a mini makeover. I knew instantly from my improved appearance that I was leaving with more than a new Victoria Beckham lipstick.

Garfield is originally from New York City and began her cosmetics career behind the beauty counter. She and her husband live full time in Aspen, Colo., where she raised her children.

Aspen also is where Garfield opened her very first store, more than 40 years ago — long before anyone had heard of Sephora.

It’s always fun catching up with the beautiful retail dynamo, and I was curious about her own seasonal favorites. We chatted about her must-have fall skin-care products, her makeup advice and beauty secrets, and her favorite recently discovered product.

As we head into the season of warmth, beauty and charity, I wanted to share Garfield’s hottest tips.

Lily Garfield’s 5 Must-Have Skincare Products for Fall 2017

» Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

» Serge Lutens Concealer Perfector

​» YSL Couture Kajal Eye Pencil in Noir Arden (for the waterline of the eyes)

» La Prairie Luxe Brow Liner

» Sisley-Paris Phyto Lip Twist in #1 and #15

Lily Garfield’s Makeup Tips

» Foundation looks best when applied with a brush.

» Use a sheer lipstick if you have a lot of color in your lips.

» When you wear a lipstick, it’s also important to wear some kind of eyeliner of mascara. A woman communicates when she speaks and looks at someone, and eye and lip products help improve her effectiveness.

Lily Garfield’s Favorite Recently Discovered Product

» Cos Bar is bring in Bioeffect from Iceland. It’s all about the serums that can be incorporated with any skin-care regime.

Cos Bar is located at 1253 Coast Village Road. Click here for more information, or call 805.565.7734.

