Judy Foreman: Lily Continues to Blossom as a Haven for Treasures, Unique Gifts

While on a recent, leisurely stroll with my pup along Coast Village Road’s Fashion Row, it dawned on me that I could have just as easily been on an exotic side street off Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris or in Provence.

Over the last two years, an array of new businesses has popped up in Montecito — much to the delight of serious shoppers.

Yet, amid all of the newcomers on CVR and in the Upper Village, I realized that Lily, 1131 Coast Village Road, has been one of my go-to shops for the unusual and beautiful for the past 12 years. And it was there I headed, looking for a gift for my mom.

Part of the charm of Lily’s intimate jewel box of a space is its proprietor, Linda O’Hare. Fessing up, half the time — regardless of whether I need anything (usually I do not) — I stop by to chat with her about her latest travels and unusual finds.

O’Hare is who I call retail royalty, having moved to Santa Barbara from Boston in 1974. The aroma from our rose gardens, the abundance of monarch butterflies and the jasmine-scented air, closed the deal on her decision to relocate from New England, she explained, without mentioning anything about the weather.

She got a part time job at what she calls “a cute little shop,” at the time called Pierre Lafond’s. That job evolved into 14 years of buying and creating the Upstairs shop, which is still so wonderful today under the guidance of Shelley Koury.

“It was great fun,” O’Hare recalled, “and an opportunity to work with Pierre and Wendy (Foster) as they were building their retail empire.”

In 2003, Kate McMahon offered her a sweet little spot next to her own women’s retail shop, Kate’s, which is now home to Legacy.

The rest … is Lily.

“Small is beautiful,” said O’Hare, who added that 300 square feet is plenty of room to show off all the treasures of jewelry, décor and special gifts that she offers.

Lily attracts the most wonderful people, and O’Hare works hard to feature local artisans.

Last month, however, Christopher Radko flew in from New York City to launch his new Organic Lavender Collection of oils, bath salts and candles.

Radko sold his hugely successful ornament business eight years ago and planted a 25-acre lavender farm in his native Poland, creating an “outstanding organic line of bath products, body butters and the dreamiest candles,” according to O’Hare.

On the day of his recent trunk show, the loads of fresh lavender lured me into the store. Inside, I found Radko himself, standing well over 6 feet tall and dressed in an all-purple seersucker suit and tie that added to the celebratory atmosphere — and would have made Willy Wonka proud.

I asked O’Hare about the infusion of new stores, given her standing as a CVR veteran, along with Peregrine Galleries, Letter Perfect, Maison K, Angel, Occhiali Eyeware, Antoinette / Intimo, and fine jewelers Silverhorn, Daniel Gibbings and Gaspar Jewelers.

“I love all the new places popping up, and the waves of changes still flowing,” she said. “I am so happy Montecito is still a worldwide destination for all generations, that still has the charm and uniqueness of individually owned boutiques.

“The addition of so many wonderful shops does bring new, welcomed energy and (makes) a CVR walk more fun. Whether you are dog walking or on a good-old shopping spree, it’s a great place to soak up local flavor.”

Lily has customers from around the country, and many of them visit Montecito several times a year, always stopping by to see O’Hare and what’s new in her shop.

“Our customers really appreciate knowing they will find a treasure,” she said. “Whether adding to their Susan Cummings collection (that would be me), restocking their favorite candles, or the happy surprise of the perfect unique gift for a loved one!”

Lily, at 1131 Coast Village Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 805.695.0625 for more information, or email [email protected].

— Noozhawk columnist Judy Foreman is a longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.