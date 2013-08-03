Judy Foreman: Los Arroyos Puts Fiesta Front and Center on Montecito Menu

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Since 2004, Los Arroyos, 1280 Coast Village Road in Montecito has been the place to be seen and to celebrate Old Spanish Days Fiesta. While most of Coast Village Road and the Upper Village eateries are quiet and reserved, maybe ignoring the racuous Santa Barbara festivities a few miles to the west, the turquoise-outfitted mariachis singing "La Cucaracha" with their melodious voices and piercing horns make it impossible to not sing along.

Many 93018 residents just don’t like the downtown scene but want some Fiesta fun. Los Arroyos delivers.

While the valet guys were wiping their brows and double parking on the evening of July 31, the action was great fun. Purveyor Tony Arroyo — whose original Los Arroyos is located at 14 W. Figueroa St. in downtown Santa Barbara and who has a third in The Promenade at Camarillo Premium Outlets at 630 E. Ventura Blvd., Suite 1217, in Camarillo — arrived just in time for the dinner rush. Although Los Arroyos would be among 22 other local restaurants participating in the fabled Los Dignitarios event at the Santa Barbara Zoo the next night, he was moving around the restaurant with his infectious smile, greeting guests who patiently were waiting in line for tables while suffering the insatiable allure from the aroma of sizzling fajitas.

The overflow patrons were seated on the extended patio for just this weekend. In addition to watching over the food coming out of the kitchen, Arroyo scanned the room as the extra servers and runners that were hired for the weekend rush were hustling. The restaurant's interior was decorated for the occasion and it would be difficult for anyone to not be having a good time. While it may have been hard to hear yourself talking, the emphasis was on the food and the margaritas.

Los Arroyos is known for its homemade chips, guacamole, extensive salsa bar, seafood enchiladas, salads, burritos, hard-shell tacos and a wide variety of Mexican specialties, some recipes from Arroyo’s family in Mexico. It’s yummy comfort food.

Los Arroyos also seems to be for everyone, Kids, adults, families, singles, everyone can find a delicious dish and a place to be comfortable at Los Arroyos to catch the Fiesta spirit. The celebration continues for lunch and dinner through Sunday. Reservations suggested.

» Los Arroyos Montecito, 1280 Coast Village Road, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Click here for more information, or call 805.969.9059.

» Los Arroyos Santa Barbara, 14 W. Figueroa St., is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays. Click here for more information, or call 805.962.5541.

» Los Arroyos Camarillo, 630 E. Ventura Blvd., Suite 1217, in The Promenade at Camarillo Premium Outlets, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Click here for more information, or call, 805.987.4000.

