Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Los Arroyos Puts Fiesta Front and Center on Montecito Menu

Family fun, delicious food provides a taste of Old Spanish Days, far from the madding crowds

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | August 3, 2013 | 12:30 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Since 2004, Los Arroyos, 1280 Coast Village Road in Montecito has been the place to be seen and to celebrate Old Spanish Days Fiesta. While most of Coast Village Road and the Upper Village eateries are quiet and reserved, maybe ignoring the racuous Santa Barbara festivities a few miles to the west, the turquoise-outfitted mariachis singing "La Cucaracha" with their melodious voices and piercing horns make it impossible to not sing along.

Many 93018 residents just don’t like the downtown scene but want some Fiesta fun. Los Arroyos delivers.

While the valet guys were wiping their brows and double parking on the evening of July 31, the action was great fun. Purveyor Tony Arroyo — whose original Los Arroyos is located at 14 W. Figueroa St. in downtown Santa Barbara and who has a third in The Promenade at Camarillo Premium Outlets at 630 E. Ventura Blvd., Suite 1217, in Camarillo — arrived just in time for the dinner rush. Although Los Arroyos would be among 22 other local restaurants participating in the fabled Los Dignitarios event at the Santa Barbara Zoo the next night, he was moving around the restaurant with his infectious smile, greeting guests who patiently were waiting in line for tables while suffering the insatiable allure from the aroma of sizzling fajitas.

The overflow patrons were seated on the extended patio for just this weekend. In addition to watching over the food coming out of the kitchen, Arroyo scanned the room as the extra servers and runners that were hired for the weekend rush were hustling. The restaurant's interior was decorated for the occasion and it would be difficult for anyone to not be having a good time. While it may have been hard to hear yourself talking, the emphasis was on the food and the margaritas.

Los Arroyos is known for its homemade chips, guacamole, extensive salsa bar,  seafood enchiladas, salads, burritos,  hard-shell tacos and a wide variety of Mexican specialties, some recipes from Arroyo’s family in Mexico. It’s yummy comfort food.

Los Arroyos also seems to be for everyone, Kids, adults, families, singles, everyone can find a delicious dish and a place to be comfortable at Los Arroyos to catch the Fiesta spirit. The celebration continues for lunch and dinner through Sunday. Reservations suggested.

» Los Arroyos Montecito, 1280 Coast Village Road, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Click here for more information, or call 805.969.9059.

» Los Arroyos Santa Barbara, 14 W. Figueroa St., is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays. Click here for more information, or call 805.962.5541.

» Los Arroyos Camarillo, 630 E. Ventura Blvd., Suite 1217, in The Promenade at Camarillo Premium Outlets, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Click here for more information, or call, 805.987.4000.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 