Pixel Tracker

Sunday, March 10 , 2019, 11:26 pm | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Family

Judy Foreman: ‘Mother of the Groom’ Is a Name Changer for Proud Mom

At only son’s wedding, a mother experiences a lifetime of memories as they transform into pure joy and happiness

Judy and Robby Foreman

Judy and Robby Foreman share a two-minute dance that was a lifetime in the making. (Foreman family photo)

< 5250 > of 3
Natalie and Robby Foreman

Mr. and Mrs. Robby and Natalie Foreman. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk photo)

< 5251 > of 3
Natalie and Robby Foreman

Natalie and Robby Foreman, in their first dance as a married couple. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk photo)

< 5252 > of 3
 
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | March 10, 2019 | 8:45 p.m.

I’ve been called many things in my life: daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mom, grandmother and mother of the bride. Last weekend I had the privilege of basking in the joy of a new title: mother of the groom.

My son, Robby, my second child of three, got married in Santa Barbara, and it truly was a happy milestone for me. Still, I wasn’t quite sure of this whole mother-of-the-groom process or whether my new daughter-in-law, Natalie, would call me Mom or just Judy as most do.

It all came together on the day of the wedding, however. No matter my title, I was a proud mother watching her child start his married life with his beloved.

Maybe I’m getting sappy in my old age but I’ve come to realize that after the very challenging child-raising years, a wedding is a right of passage for the child’s parents, family and friends. Weddings celebrate a couple’s love, hope for the future and a new chapter — something everyone can get behind.

The bridal party included three of Robby’s childhood friends from Montecito Union School who grew up in my Picacho Lane home, a cousin and a brother-in-law. Natalie’s side included my two daughters, her sister and two of her closest friends.

While gazing at this handsome young man — with an adult’s beard and dashing in black tie — and his beautiful bride, a flood of emotions engulfed me. Fortunately, an emergency handkerchief appeared from behind me from a best friend who had made the trip from Chicago.

The look of love in my son’s eyes for his wife-to-be and some wedding jitters were apparent. But as the couple stood holding hands under a rose-draped chuppah, I suddenly was transported back in time to when it was I who was holding his hand for the first time.

Everything came flashing past. Walking him into kindergarten. Every bruised knee and bad haircut. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles birthday party. AYSO soccer and Santa Barbara High volleyball games. His Bar Mitzvah in Israel. Graduations from MUS, Santa Barbara Middle School, Santa Barbara High and the University of Arizona. Even the teenage parties that took place in my house when I was not home.

Natalie and Robby Foreman Click to view larger
Mr. and Mrs. Robby and Natalie Foreman. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk photo)

I tried unsuccessfully to stifle my sobs, but the glow of this memorable night soon filled my heart with happiness.

The highlight will always be the traditional mother-son dance. I knew it was coming, but it still caught me by surprise when my son came over to my table and extended his hand. As he escorted me out to the floor he once danced on as a 6 year old at Cotillion, I knew it was a dance I would never forget.

He whispered in my ear, “Mom, we can slow dance or twirl, or what ever you want.” I was nervous to be sure, but also hoping I would not slip and fall in my new stilettos. The guests cheered when the music started playing Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” but silently so did I, knowing I always had and always would.

In that short, two-minute dance, I said goodbye to my little boy and said hello to a young man who also has been known by many names: child, son, brother, uncle, friend and, now, husband.

Congratulations to Robby and Natalie, and best wishes for the brightest of futures.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 