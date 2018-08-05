Judy Foreman: New Age Postcards Make It a Small World After All

Travel

Advent of social media keeps the connections current, and gives family and friends a bigger picture of what they’re missing

Years before the immediacy of social media, long-distance communication from vacationing family and friends was limited to drool-worthy postcards from exotic locales and collect calls.

Waiting for the mail to deliver those tantalizing glimpses was a lifeline for those of us “left behind,” and the effusive, often-microscopic words squeezed on to those little cards left much to our envious imagination.

The reports usually ended with the same four words, “Wish you were here!” I always thought to myself, “Yes. Me, too.”

Fast forward to 2018, when a trip was proposed to me that included London and a cruise to the Balkans. After the difficult months we’ve had in the aftermath of wildfires and deadly flash flooding, I was more than ready to accept.

Yes, packing (ugh!) is still a drag for me, especially for a three-week trip. I typically empty my closet into suitcases, especially when it comes to shoes.

Airports are still a nightmare, and I always fantasize that someone could just wave a magic wand and put me at my destination while skipping the getting-there part.

But, when you finally settle into your seat and feel the plane take off, the seatbelt sign goes off and the flight attendant offers you a drink, the excitement of the adventure really begins for me.

And this time I did have social media. Knowing I would miss my family and friends, I embellished my usual postings and documented my trip through Facebook and Instagram.

I created an online photo travelogue (blog) to share and stay in touch, and had a lot of fun capturing the memories. Many will remain in my mind, of course, but I have the photos as proof I was really at the ballet and The Hermitage in Russia.

Every day and every city provided an opportunity to create a new digital recollection. Whether it was a day in London attending a Wimbledon tennis match and bumping into local designer and Cabana Home owner Steve Thompson, viewing Sir Winston Churchill’s War Room, enjoying high tea at the charming and elegant Stafford Hotel, or boarding the cruise ship Queen Victoria at Southampton, the pictures were plentiful.

The Cunard cruise included visits to Hamburg, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Kiel, St. Petersburg and Gothenburg. The ship that carried me and my companion also got swept up in a busy news period, with the Wimbledon and World Cup finals, President Donald Trump’s visit to Helsinki, and Tiger Woods contending at the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

I felt as if I was on the Orient Express, but on water. The cruise was a real throwback to another time when service was exemplary.

Traveling does provide the opportunity to see new places, meet new people from all over the world, hear foreign languages, and eat and drink local cuisine. You can put your at-home responsibilities on pause and come back refreshed.

Upon returning home, I ran into many of my Facebook friends and Instagram followers while getting a much-needed manicure at Alice’s Nail Boutique on Coast Village Road. They all welcomed me back, thanked me for sharing my trip, and told me how much they enjoyed my photos and commentary.

I was a little embarrassed, but I didn’t have to say “Wish you were here” — as they kind of did.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.