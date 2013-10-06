Judy Foreman: Beauty Star Nicky Kinnaird Is a Natural at Space.NK.apothecary

Renowned cosmetics retailer stops in at her new store to share makeup recommendations as well as her entrepreneurial philosophy

Nicky Kinnaird, founder of the international luxury apothecary chain, Space.NK, made a personal appearance last week at her new store, located in the Montecito Country Mart.

After a soft opening in July, Kinnaird was in Santa Barbara to conduct one-on-one consultations and in-person recommendations as part of her Southern California tour. The native of Belfast, Ireland, splits her time between London and New York City and has been a recognized beauty guru for more than 25 years.

With 63 Space.NK.apothecary stores in the United Kingdom and another 23 in the United States, it's no wonder that Kinnaird is a legend in the retail industry and is a much sought-after featured speaker, a contributor to high-profile lifestyle print magazines and was a huge hit on QVC in 2011.

Her well-lit Montecito store, at 1014-C Coast Village Road, has big picture windows that allow natural light to flood the many open spaces. Uncluttered shelves carry high-end and niche cosmetics lines with an emphasis on naturalistic values. Beware: It will be hard when pushing your grocery cart from Vons not to want to drop in for the latest lipstick, body wash or a hostess gift.

Because Space.NK does not have movable shelves, space is valuable. The apothecary is a browser's paradise, designed to showcase an edited, personal selection of merchandise Kinnaird has discovered and loves. She looks for products backed by solid research and that deliver on their promise. She only chooses "best in class merchandise." Her love of ambient fragrance and beauty essentials free from controversial ingredients has helped her achieve cult status.

Montecito store manager Kay Matthews arranged a time for me to meet with Ms. K., who shared her entrepreneurial philosophy while introducing me to some of her favorite products. Here are just a few of Kinnaird’s best-shared secrets: Eve Lom, Dr Sebagh, Dr. Brandt, Zelens, Sarah Chapman, Elemental Herbology, By Terry, Chantecaille, Diptyque, Rococo Nail Apparel, Sen-Sei, Sunday Riley and Malin & Goetz, and hair products by Oribe, Frederic Fekkai, rahua, Serge Normant and Phillip B.

“Overly made-up associates in larger department store venues convince you that their products offer the top-to-toe solution for your every need,” Kinnaird said of the competition. "I feel most people do not shop this way. People buy the products that are best suited to them regardless of the company who made them.”

Space.NK.apothecary maintains that philosophy, which is why all associates ask you upon arrival, “What are you looking for and what areas of your body do you feel you need assistance with?” Introducing and educating the customer — whether they're jet-setting models, celebrities or anyone who wants to be made up for a special in-town event — can achieve their goals.

As I settled into a chair so makeup artist Sterling Gorrell could apply Kinnaird’s beauty recommendations, we discussed the beauty industry and products like face oils, which Kinnaird thinks are the next big thing. For makeup, she currently favors a natural look with a healthy radiant complexion.

“This is a good daytime look for more casual lifestyles such as Santa Barbara.” she added.

Gorrell applied Kevyn Aucoin’s Hydrating Sensual Skin Tinted Balm #3 as a base to even out my skin tone. To provide a light protective veil, she used a highlighting concealer and blush from By Terry and a "light as air" Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder, Kevyn Aucoin’s precision eyebrow pencil and mascara, and Queen Sinner lipstick in Pinky Nude. I looked very natural upon completion and not overly made up.

Because of our sunny climate, Kinnaird thinks every California woman should use a versatile cult cleanser by Eve Lom, which was the company that Kinnaird said started the trend for balm-based formulas and remains one of the best out there.

Space.NK.apothecary’s business model has contributed to Kinnaird’s rock-star status. Simply put, her goal is "to offer beauty and lifestyle wisdom to millions, yet keep the neighborhood intimate store environment where people gather to share and discover beauty secrets.”

Joining trend-conscious neighbors like Intermix, Calypso, Malia Mills and James Perse, Space.NK is a great addition to the upscale Montecito Country Mart. Samples and beauty advice are readily dispensed and sales associates are happy to make recommendations and available for makeovers all day.

Space.NK.apothecary, at 1014-C Coast Village Road in the Montecito Country Mart, is open daily. Click here for more information, or call 805.969.5566.

