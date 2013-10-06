Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:04 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Beauty Star Nicky Kinnaird Is a Natural at Space.NK.apothecary

Renowned cosmetics retailer stops in at her new store to share makeup recommendations as well as her entrepreneurial philosophy

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | October 6, 2013 | 9:55 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Nicky Kinnaird, founder of the international luxury apothecary chain, Space.NK, made a personal appearance last week at her new store, located in the Montecito Country Mart.

After a soft opening in July, Kinnaird was in Santa Barbara to conduct one-on-one consultations and in-person recommendations as part of her Southern California tour. The native of Belfast, Ireland, splits her time between London and New York City and has been a recognized beauty guru for more than 25 years.

With 63 Space.NK.apothecary stores in the United Kingdom and another 23 in the United States, it's no wonder that Kinnaird is a legend in the retail industry and is a much sought-after featured speaker, a contributor to high-profile lifestyle print magazines and was a huge hit on QVC in 2011.

Her well-lit Montecito store, at 1014-C Coast Village Road, has big picture windows that allow natural light to flood the many open spaces. Uncluttered shelves carry high-end and niche cosmetics lines with an emphasis on naturalistic values. Beware: It will be hard when pushing your grocery cart from Vons not to want to drop in for the latest lipstick, body wash or a hostess gift.

Because Space.NK does not have movable shelves, space is valuable. The apothecary is a browser's paradise, designed to showcase an edited, personal selection of merchandise Kinnaird has discovered and loves. She looks for products backed by solid research and that deliver on their promise. She only chooses "best in class merchandise." Her love of ambient fragrance and beauty essentials free from controversial ingredients has helped her achieve cult status.

Montecito store manager Kay Matthews arranged a time for me to meet with Ms. K., who shared her entrepreneurial philosophy while introducing me to some of her favorite products. Here are just a few of Kinnaird’s best-shared secrets: Eve Lom, Dr Sebagh, Dr. Brandt, Zelens, Sarah Chapman, Elemental Herbology, By Terry, Chantecaille, Diptyque, Rococo Nail Apparel, Sen-Sei, Sunday Riley and Malin & Goetz, and hair products by Oribe, Frederic Fekkai, rahua, Serge Normant and Phillip B.

“Overly made-up associates in larger department store venues convince you that their products offer the top-to-toe solution for your every need,” Kinnaird said of the competition. "I feel most people do not shop this way. People buy the products that are best suited to them regardless of the company who made them.”

Space.NK.apothecary maintains that philosophy, which is why all associates ask you upon arrival, “What are you looking for and what areas of your body do you feel you need assistance with?” Introducing and educating the customer — whether they're jet-setting models, celebrities or anyone who wants to be made up for a special in-town event — can achieve their goals.

As I settled into a chair so makeup artist Sterling Gorrell could apply Kinnaird’s beauty recommendations, we discussed the beauty industry and products like face oils, which Kinnaird thinks are the next big thing. For makeup, she currently favors a natural look with a healthy radiant complexion.

“This is a good daytime look for more casual lifestyles such as Santa Barbara.” she added.

Gorrell applied Kevyn Aucoin’s Hydrating Sensual Skin Tinted Balm #3 as a base to even out my skin tone. To provide a light protective veil, she used a highlighting concealer and blush from By Terry and a "light as air" Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder, Kevyn Aucoin’s precision eyebrow pencil and mascara, and Queen Sinner lipstick in Pinky Nude. I looked very natural upon completion and not overly made up.

Because of our sunny climate, Kinnaird thinks every California woman should use a versatile cult cleanser by Eve Lom, which was the company that Kinnaird said started the trend for balm-based formulas and remains one of the best out there.

Space.NK.apothecary’s business model has contributed to Kinnaird’s rock-star status. Simply put, her goal is "to offer beauty and lifestyle wisdom to millions, yet keep the neighborhood intimate store environment where people gather to share and discover beauty secrets.”

Joining trend-conscious neighbors like Intermix, CalypsoMalia Mills and James Perse, Space.NK is a great addition to the upscale Montecito Country Mart. Samples and beauty advice are readily dispensed and sales associates are happy to make recommendations and available for makeovers all day.

Space.NK.apothecary, at 1014-C Coast Village Road in the Montecito Country Mart, is open daily. Click here for more information, or call 805.969.5566.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 