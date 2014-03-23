Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Talk Show Host Patricia Diorio Scores Coup with Deepak Chopra Interview

Spiritual author, in Santa Barbara to help World Business Academy, takes time out for a frank talk about ‘anti-aging’ in the 21st century

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | updated logo | March 23, 2014 | 7:00 p.m.

Esteemed author and mind-body expert Deepak Chopra will be in Santa Barbara this week to deliver a major speech on “Igniting Global Consciousness through Safe Energy.”

While here, Chopra will be sitting down for an interview with Patricia Diorio, co-host with Stu Zimmerman of Get Conscious Now!, a provocative and entertaining TV show on TVSB’s Channel 17, the public-access channel provided by Cox.

Although the subjects of the show are varied, the common thread among guests is their understanding that consciousness, and not the material world, is the essence of all being and the ultimate source of life itself.

The opportunity to interview Chopra came about through Diorio’s friendship with Rinaldo Brutuco, president of the World Business Academy, the think tank that is bringing Chopra to Santa Barbara. Chopra’s speech Friday at the Arlington Theatre is part of a fundraising event for the World Business Academy’s Safe Energy Project, which aims to convert California to 100 percent renewable energy.

Diorio and co-host Stu Zimmerman will interview Chopra on the topic of “shift of consciousness” and anti-aging in the 21st century. With so many baby boomers entering retirement age, a hot topic is aging and the processing of scientific information and techniques for extending health and longevity through conscious aging.

On a recent cloudy morning, I met Diorio at a Summerland coffeehouse to discuss her interview with Chopra, a professional high point for her.

“Getting to interview Deepak is an important milestone in my career,” she said.

She went on to explain that the opportunity fulfills a long-held dream she’s had since her first TV show, The Paradigm Shift, in the 1990s. It was Chopra, her personal go-to spiritual teacher 30 years ago at a lecture in Boston, who uttered the statement that “We are all spiritual beings having a human experience,” words first spoken by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. Those simple words changed her life forever, she said.

Deepak Chopra, the popular spiritual author and self-help guru, will be speaking at 7 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Theatre. (deepakchopra.com photo)
Diorio shared with me her enthusiasm for her life’s’ work, which has always centered around making a difference in people’s lives by “inspiring them to remember that we are all spiritual beings having a human experience.”

A local, Diorio has a Master’s degree in counseling and an undergraduate degree in education. She has more than 20 years of experience in education and psychology as a social worker and administrator and 17 years as a spiritual counselor. For 11 years, she also produced and hosted The Paradigm Shift TV and radio shows, interviewing pioneers of evolutionary thought.

“I am not a scientist in the academic sense,” Dioiro said. “But after interviewing hundreds of scientists and researchers whose work substantiates the findings that spirituality and science are one conversation, I am a scientist in my own life laboratory.”

Diorio’s professional practice is Quantum Counseling, which offers small intimate support circles and individual sessions. Through her media work, she helps people apply their spiritual understandings to their daily lives with the express intention of achieving their dreams and  consciously creating happy lives.

Diorio practices what she teaches to others. Her new mantra for herself is “I surrender totally … and I’ll never give up!” She says she now just follows the energy as expressed in the opportunities that are continually showing up in her life — like this incredible gift to interview Deepak Chopra in person on camera for her TV show.

The Get Conscious Now! interview with Chopra will be broadcast in the second week of April on Channel 17.

Chopra, a Fellow at the World Business Academy, will be speaking at 7 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Click here for more information, or click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information about Patricia Diorio, or contact her at 805.884.9447 or [email protected].

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

