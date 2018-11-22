Judy Foreman: Putting Your Heart into Shopping in Montecito’s Upper Village

Shopping

With the holidays upon us, don’t forget these hidden gems of local shops and boutiques

I have to admit that, since the January disaster in Montecito, my mindset has been all work and no play. Our entire community has spent 2018 rebuilding homes, businesses and emotional lives.

Despite my love of shopping — for myself, my home, my friends and, especially, my grandchildren — I’ve found that favorite pastime just has not been at the top of my list.

It’s no secret that some areas of Montecito have had a tough time rebounding, and the Upper Village is one of them. But a recent tour of almost every shop there was like a shot of adrenaline to my retail-deprived soul.

I didn’t realize how much I missed our local shopkeepers, many of whom are my friends and whose shops are beautifully decorated and well-stocked for the holidays.

Supporting local merchants has long been a passion of mine and I take great pride in doing so. One of the main reasons I moved to Montecito from Los Angeles was to have this more intimate experience. Money spent in local stores stays in the community and enhances its ambience.

Clare Swan Clothing + Travel has become the anchor boutique on the southwest side of the Upper Village.

“My business is very solid, and I cannot thank my delightful and loyal clientele enough for continuing to support us with so many choices out there to pick from,” Swan told Noozhawk.

In the age of online shopping, Swan said she believes her store’s personal and knowledgeable services set it apart. One example is the continuously updated mix of products, such as an emphasis on clothing for the mature woman as that demand has grown.

Both Hogue & Co. and Gazebo Gardens have gorgeous indoor and outdoor items with holiday flair.

House of Honey and Eider Studio, the newest addition to the Upper Village, offer unique home goods and table décor.

Beautiful pearls are a feature of Oliver and Espig while stunning estate jewelry and rare crystals can be found at Trésor Montecito and Bryant & Sons delivers the diamonds. The Stationery Collection has all your holiday cards and party goods.

Both Wendy Foster and Imagine Artful Things carry unique jewelry so, if it’s a personal decoration, these are your spots to shop. If there is a book someone’s looking for, Tecolote Book Shop will have it or can get it. The store will even gift-wrap or mail it for you.

Luxurious lingerie for any season is available at Glamour House, next to the post office, one of the oldest businesses in the Upper Village. Catering to local residents, there are items from all over Europe and not avaible anywhere in California. The shop also carries everyday needs like an emergency pair of stockings or a birthday gift.

Clothing options abound at Wendy Foster, Upstairs at Pierre Lafond, Imagine, Juniper, Jenni Kayne, Julianne and Giuliana Haute Couture, which is under new ownership and with new lines. All carry clothing perfect for the Santa Barbra climate as well as traveling to places where the temperature fluctuates more than the steady 93108.

For your beauty needs there are four salons and spas: Mareva International, Skin Essentials, and the Dadiana and Lilibeth hair and nail salons.

If you need a hostess gift or wine, don’t overlook the Village Cheese & Wine Shop and Montecito Village Grocery, which have extensive wine inventories.

Gift stores include Imagine Artful Things, William Laman, San Ysidro Pharmacy and Upstairs at Pierre Lafond. Antique shops include Carty & Carty and Haskell, with more modern items at Davis & Taft next door to Pane e Vino and Josephine’s Antiques next to Meta George a perennial treasure trove of surprises.

Finally, if something needs to be sent safely, securely and reliably, owner Mary Ortega and her crew at Montecito Executive Services will take care of you.

If you are supporting them, they are supporting you. Happy holidays and happy feel-good neighborhood shopping.

F.Y.I.

Don’t miss these upcoming community events in the Upper Village:

» Nov. 24, Shop Local Saturday

» Dec. 5, Hospice of Santa Barbara Light Up a Life ceremony in the community green outside Wendy Foster

» Dec. 15, Upper Village Merchants and Community Event

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.