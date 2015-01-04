Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: 2014 a Mashup of Ryan Seacrest, Ilvento’s Tomato Sauce, Instagram and More

A Top 10 list of 2014 columns reveals some obvious gems, a few surprises, and the most adorable baby in the world

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | January 4, 2015 | 8:30 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Happy New Year to all those Noozhawk readers who follow my weekly column. The past year has been filled with a wide variety of subjects and interviews with some of Santa Barbara’s most interesting people.

While Noozhawk is primarily focused on local news, my columns are intended to provide a broader perspective about our lifestyle on the American Riviera, and to introduce you to community members who make the South Coast such a wonderful place to live.

Writing from the consumer experience or just telling other people’s stories, my weekly column has evolved into a weekly treasure hunt, especially for me.

With more than 60 articles in 2014, I was eager to study my year-end analytics report from publisher Bill Macfadyen — and fascinated by what I found and which columns drew the most traffic.

Unlike traditional newspapers and glossy magazines, stories published on the online-only Noozhawk are always accessible and searchable from anywhere, so even after the initial posting, readers continue to seek out their favorite subjects. With social media becoming more and more a part of daily life, the ability to share a story is a wonderful tool for spreading the word.

So, whether you’re a 93108 Style fan or someone I’ve written about, I hope you’ll enjoy the list of my Top 10 most-read stories from 2014. You may be as surprised at some of them as I was.

1. Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Montecito’ Digital Series Set to Debut Friday, May 14

2. Ilventos’ Old Family Recipe Sparks New Business for Next Generation, Feb. 23

3. Instagram Sensation Haley Carrere Has Fashioned Quite a Following, Sept. 21

4. Montecito Treasures Opens a Trove of Opportunity, on Consignment, Jan. 19

5. Beautiful You’s Megan Simon Provides a New Energy to the Day Spa Experience, Feb. 16

6. Entrepreneur Graham Farrar a Tech Geek — and Kid — At Heart, Oct. 26

7. Montecito Sporting a Flourishing — and Growing — Retail Scene, June 15

8. Entrepreneurs Emily Rosendahl, Rob DaFoe Share Love and Creativity in the Funk Zone, Aug. 3

9. Miramar Developer Rick Caruso Shares His Vision of a Welcoming Destination​, Nov. 13

10. Ready or Not, I’m a Grandma Now — and I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way, June 1.

If you missed any of these stories, click on the links above for a trip down memory lane. In the meantime, click here for more cute baby pictures of my granddaughter, Eloise.

Many thanks to the community for a wonderful year last year. I’m looking forward to 2015.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 