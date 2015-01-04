Judy Foreman: 2014 a Mashup of Ryan Seacrest, Ilvento’s Tomato Sauce, Instagram and More

A Top 10 list of 2014 columns reveals some obvious gems, a few surprises, and the most adorable baby in the world

Happy New Year to all those Noozhawk readers who follow my weekly column. The past year has been filled with a wide variety of subjects and interviews with some of Santa Barbara’s most interesting people.

While Noozhawk is primarily focused on local news, my columns are intended to provide a broader perspective about our lifestyle on the American Riviera, and to introduce you to community members who make the South Coast such a wonderful place to live.

Writing from the consumer experience or just telling other people’s stories, my weekly column has evolved into a weekly treasure hunt, especially for me.

With more than 60 articles in 2014, I was eager to study my year-end analytics report from publisher Bill Macfadyen — and fascinated by what I found and which columns drew the most traffic.

Unlike traditional newspapers and glossy magazines, stories published on the online-only Noozhawk are always accessible and searchable from anywhere, so even after the initial posting, readers continue to seek out their favorite subjects. With social media becoming more and more a part of daily life, the ability to share a story is a wonderful tool for spreading the word.

So, whether you’re a 93108 Style fan or someone I’ve written about, I hope you’ll enjoy the list of my Top 10 most-read stories from 2014. You may be as surprised at some of them as I was.

1. Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Montecito’ Digital Series Set to Debut Friday, May 14

2. Ilventos’ Old Family Recipe Sparks New Business for Next Generation, Feb. 23

3. Instagram Sensation Haley Carrere Has Fashioned Quite a Following, Sept. 21

4. Montecito Treasures Opens a Trove of Opportunity, on Consignment, Jan. 19

5. Beautiful You’s Megan Simon Provides a New Energy to the Day Spa Experience, Feb. 16

6. Entrepreneur Graham Farrar a Tech Geek — and Kid — At Heart, Oct. 26

7. Montecito Sporting a Flourishing — and Growing — Retail Scene, June 15

8. Entrepreneurs Emily Rosendahl, Rob DaFoe Share Love and Creativity in the Funk Zone, Aug. 3

9. Miramar Developer Rick Caruso Shares His Vision of a Welcoming Destination​, Nov. 13

10. Ready or Not, I’m a Grandma Now — and I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way, June 1.

If you missed any of these stories, click on the links above for a trip down memory lane.

Many thanks to the community for a wonderful year last year. I’m looking forward to 2015.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. The opinions expressed are her own.