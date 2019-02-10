Judy Foreman: Family Valentine’s Day Traditions Are Close to My Heart

People

My mother was born on Valentine’s Day so celebrating her birthday when I was a child was a special occasion. Our house was awash in pink and red balloons, chocolates from Marshall Field’s and Fannie May, and those little candy hearts with sweetheart phrases.

I went off to elementary school with my Valentine’s cards — a big one for the teacher, smaller ones for friends — and a Valentine’s box that I hoped would be full at the end of the card exchange.

At that age, nothing was more exciting than a Valentine’s card from a boy, who — thinking back on it now — probably was terribly nervous but made me blush anyway.

Fast forward to 2019 and much has changed with Valentine’s Day. My mom died a few years ago, and the sadness and void still creep up on me this time of year. But I’m carrying on our family tradition by creating a Valentine’s holiday for my granddaughters, Eloise, 5, and Vivienne, 3.

The party begins when they sprint up my stairs from preschool, hungry, tired and whiny, trailed by their parents, who are headed out for a date night. The girls quickly perk up and smile wide as they burst into the kitchen.

Folded over the chairs are matching cotton heart PJs, and the table is set with heart plates, pink cups and pretty much everything pink and hearts that I could find at Letter Perfect and CVS.

The deal is if they eat their dinner we’ll have ice cream sundaes with candy hearts. At this point, I’m wondering who is having more fun. Of course, I ditch my diet and join in with the McConnell’s Peppermint Stick Ice Cream and chocolate syrup.

With school dirt and paint on their faces, the next activity is a bath in my big tub. In go the kids, toys and almost my doggie. Shampoo bubbles are everywhere but on their hair. My post-bath tradition is to wrap them in the biggest towels, which Eloise is almost outgrowing, and pretend they’re burritos.

The next stop is a play kitchen where they actually play together. That’s not always the case but this happy night even included sisterly love.

The evening’s highlight was watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. I cleaned up the kitchen as they got started with the movie with their stuffed animal friends, then joined them, relishing my time sandwiched between two tired littles leaning and crawling over me.

My granddaughters think I’m silly while my adult children often wonder where this mom and Grammy came from. The truth is I was too busy taking care of business to be so carefree and silly when my own kids were that age, and I regret it.

Everyone says being a grandparent is so great because you can love your grandchildren but give them back to their parents. I have to admit I have a sense of relief when their parents return. And I appreciate the quiet, and not stepping barefoot on strewn Legos or trying to get glitter out of my hair.

But these moments get me reminiscing about my mom, my Chicago childhood and my grown children’s early years at Montecito Union School. It’s a whoosh. I’m thrilled to have artwork on my refrigerator again, love notes with backward letters and Valentine’s cards in my mailbox.

I still believe love and laughter are healing. Traditions and sentimental journeys cannot be overrated.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.