Judy Foreman: Expressions of Love, Life at the Heart of Waxing Poetic’s Jewelry Collections

Although I have never had a problem expressing myself, there are times when coming up with just the right words of love and encouragement can be challenging.

When my daughter had our first grandchild, the first place I went to buy her a gift was Waxing Poetic in Summerland. Down the street from my home and located next door to Café Luna at 2350 Lillie Ave., the boutique's second location opened in 2012. Its first, in Los Olivos, opened in 2010.

With doors that open wide to the street and a dog bowl at the entry, Waxing Poetic is designed for browsing and captures a casual neighborhood vibe for locals and tourists. Both locations make you feel like you are in a library of days gone by filled with memorabilia and where the jewelry is sprinkled in as an afterthought as part of the ambience.

The customer is taken on an transformative adventure back in time through the interior design concept of old faded photographs, books, music, scented candles and memories of the past that embrace visitors to the store. Combining a silver and gold palette handmade in Bali and with many items containing pearls, crystals and colored stones, Waxing Poetic is creating tomorrow's heirlooms for today’s woman.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, I visited Waxing Poetic on the hunt for some gifts and spoke with co-founder and owner Patti Pagliei-Simpson about the big day.

“Valentine’s Day is about love, in every form," Pagliei-Simpson said. “Love itself is its own special gift, but we believe in telling your love story through our collections. There are endless ways to say I love you. So many of Waxing Poetic’s beloved jewelry pieces are designed with the intention to give our customers the ability to create their own poetic expressions of love, life and happiness, and honoring the most special individuals in their lives.”

My favorite for the season is the "You and I" necklace — a coupling of satin finish bronze hearts, one reading "YOU" and the other "I" hanging from a silver ampersand bale. Each heart is centered with a subtle square-shaped metallic Swarovski crystal rose gold detail.

Waxing Poetic provides all the ways to honor love and say I love you with necklaces of varying lengths, earrings, rings, bracelets, many with layered and interchangeable insignia charms, making it a creative and designing experience. Customers are involved in the process and can design their own pieces, which is part of the fun of shopping there.

With advice from her beloved parents, Pagliei-Simpson was encouraged to be the great story, indulge your imagination and follow your heart. She carried this foundation into her design innovation for Waxing Poetic. The philosophy of using words and poetry as wearable expressions, telling your life story and your love story through various designs, is at the heart of the store's brand.

Click here for more information, or call 805.770.2847.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.