Judy Foreman Returns to Writing with Weekly Lifestyles Column on Noozhawk

Montecito mainstay to explore the community from 'the inside out' with a focus on shopping, eating, exercise and philanthropy

Judy Foreman has told the stories of some amazing individuals and groups over the years, an opportunity the longtime Montecito resident has cherished so much that she’s decided to return to writing.

This time the seasoned local lifestyles columnist will regale Noozhawk readers with a weekly column, 93108 Style, which kicks off Monday.

Known for producing prose in her own personable, conversational manner, Foreman has more than 15 years of experience writing about all aspects of the Santa Barbara and Montecito lifestyles for the Montecito Journal, Santa Barbara Magazine and the Santa Barbara News-Press.

Foreman most recently enjoyed a short stint as an editor, partner and lifestyle/features columnist at the short-lived Montecito Messenger, which ceased publishing last year.

“I always say that I work from the inside out,” Foreman said recently, noting her knowledge of local, engaging communities. “I made so many wonderful friends. It was wonderful listening to people’s stories.”

She said her Noozhawk column will focus on “the business of lifestyle” and activities at the core of a community: shopping, eating, exercising and giving — as in philanthropy. She also plans to write about other local happenings, including new businesses and nonprofit and charity events.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen says Foreman’s lifestyle coverage will add another dimension to the fast-growing news site.

“Judy’s one of those people who always seems to be ahead of the news,” he said. “We think our readers will be interested in what she knows and what she’s hearing, and that they’ll often discover new things about their community in her columns.”

Foreman has been involved with a number of nonprofit organizations since moving to the Central Coast from Chicago in 1988, including work with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Montecito Union Educational Foundation, the Women’s Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and others.

Her three grown children — Julia Meyer, 31; Robby, 27; and Lizzy, 21 — all grew up in Montecito and attended local schools.

After developing her own trusted brand throughout the years, Foreman said she’s eager to observe, interact and reconnect with readers and anyone else who’d like to share their story.

“I’ve had a wonderful life here,” she said. “I want to keep going to events. I want to keep working. I want to stay involved.”

Click here for Judy Foreman’s column. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.