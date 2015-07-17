Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Judy Milam Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division

By Andy Silverman for Montecito Bank & Trust | July 17, 2015 | 4:56 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Judy Milam has joined the bank as vice president and senior trust officer, reporting to Jeff Pittman, senior vice president and director of Wealth Management.

“Judy has an outstanding reputation in Santa Barbara County, and we’re all extremely confident that she not only makes a wonderful addition to our Wealth Management team, but will serve as yet another valuable resource for Montecito Bank & Trust clients," Pittman said. "Her combination of local market knowledge and deep understanding of estate and fiduciary administration and taxes will make an immediate impact for us, and her passion for serving the community directly ties in to Montecito Bank & Trust’s DNA. We’re very excited to have Judy on our team.”

Milam graduated from Santa Barbara High School before moving on to Wellesley College, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She then attended the College for Financial Planning and became a Certified Financial Planner, prior to earning her Trust I, II and III certifications at Cannon Financial Institute.

In addition to spending the last 30 years working in Santa Barbara County as a senior trust officer, Milam is also active in a number of local community organizations. She is the vice president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and has been involved with the Dos Pueblos Athletic Booster Club, Domestic Violence Solutions, the American Heart Association, the Goleta Valley Softball Association, the St. Cecilia Society and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

She enjoys spending time with her husband, Steve, and their two children. In her free time she can be found on the golf course and watching sports.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2014 designation of a Super Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 29 times in its 40-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally-owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, and a Financial Services Center in Camarillo, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.           

— Andy Silverman is a communications specialist for Montecito Bank & Trust.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 