Judy Milam Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division

Advice

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Judy Milam has joined the bank as vice president and senior trust officer, reporting to Jeff Pittman, senior vice president and director of Wealth Management.

“Judy has an outstanding reputation in Santa Barbara County, and we’re all extremely confident that she not only makes a wonderful addition to our Wealth Management team, but will serve as yet another valuable resource for Montecito Bank & Trust clients," Pittman said. "Her combination of local market knowledge and deep understanding of estate and fiduciary administration and taxes will make an immediate impact for us, and her passion for serving the community directly ties in to Montecito Bank & Trust’s DNA. We’re very excited to have Judy on our team.”

Milam graduated from Santa Barbara High School before moving on to Wellesley College, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She then attended the College for Financial Planning and became a Certified Financial Planner, prior to earning her Trust I, II and III certifications at Cannon Financial Institute.

In addition to spending the last 30 years working in Santa Barbara County as a senior trust officer, Milam is also active in a number of local community organizations. She is the vice president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and has been involved with the Dos Pueblos Athletic Booster Club, Domestic Violence Solutions, the American Heart Association, the Goleta Valley Softball Association, the St. Cecilia Society and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

She enjoys spending time with her husband, Steve, and their two children. In her free time she can be found on the golf course and watching sports.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2014 designation of a Super Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 29 times in its 40-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally-owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, and a Financial Services Center in Camarillo, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Andy Silverman is a communications specialist for Montecito Bank & Trust.