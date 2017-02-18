Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Judy Pearen Joins HUB International Insurance

Judy Pearen
Judy Pearen (Hub International Insurance Services. )
By Jennifer Goddard for Hub International Insurance | February 18, 2017 | 12:47 p.m.

Local insurance industry veteran Judy Pearen has joined the Santa Barbara-based office of Hub International Insurance Services, said Stan Darrow, vice president of the Central Coast division.

Licensed by the California Department of Insurance and a bond specialist, Pearen will serve as an insurance producer, also called an agent or insurance broker.

Pearen has more than 50 years’ experience in the insurance field, beginning her career as office manager for George H. Squires Insurance in 1966. Previous to joining Hub, she was vice president commercial producer and bond manager at Brown & Brown Insurance.
 
Hub International Insurance Services is one of the nation’s largest insurance brokers. The Santa Barbara office specializes in property/casualty, business insurance, employee benefits, and risk management.

The business originated as Caesar & Seider Insurance office, was purchased by Talbot in 1999, and joined Hub in 2004.

Pearen may be reached at 682-2571 or [email protected] For more information on Hub International Insurance Services Inc., visit www.hubinternaitonal.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Hub International Insurance.

 

