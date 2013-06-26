Judy Taggart Named Associate Director of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

The Santa Barbara City College Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce Judy Taggart as its new associate director. She will report to Director Andy Harper.

Taggart has worked in health and education promotion for the past 15 years, most recently serving as community health director for the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization. She has worked with a diverse range of businesses and nonprofits, from retirement communities to athletes, to help them adopt policies and programs that support education and healthy lifestyles.

She is an exercise physiologist, certified health education specialist and grant writer.

Taggart is a 2011 Santa Barbara Foundation Katherine Harvey Fellow and a 2012 graduate of the Lompoc Police Citizen Academy. She was honored with a California Fit Business Award for her design of a worksite health promotion program.

Taggart is active in community organizations that promote health, education and community leadership, serving as a public safety commissioner for the City of Lompoc and board member for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department-Health Care Centers.

She previously served on committees with Partners for Fit Youth and HEAL Santa Barbara County. Taggart previously served on the board of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lompoc Valley program and the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.