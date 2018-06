Posted on April 4, 2018 | 1:51 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Julane L. Franco, 83, of Rio Rico, AZ, formerly of Santa Barbara, died March 22, 2018.

Julane Franco was born on April 11, 1934.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. Interment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.