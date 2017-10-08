Solvang Julefest Puts Danish Spin on Holidays

Solvang, named one of Time Magazine’s Most Christmassy Towns in America, will sparkle again during the 2017 annual Julefest (pronounced yule-fest), Dec. 1-Jan. 5. This year’s theme is A Danish Tradition.

The event will feature free visits with Santa “Julemanden” in Solvang Park; Shop, Mingle & Jingle Weekends; Holiday Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll;” traditional Community Tree-lighting Ceremony; Julefest Parade and free Nativity Pageant.

There will be additional open houses at local retailers, special concerts and other events throughout the season, with more activities being announced in the coming weeks and updated at www.SolvangUSA.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest/.

Throughout Solvang, more than 150 one-of-a-kind boutiques and specialty shops offer everything from clogs to Danish porcelain to handmade lace, leather, iron art, jewelry, clothing, elegant antiques and collectibles, imported objects, vibrant arts and crafts, and colorful home furnishings.

Toy and novelty stores offer playful options for stocking stuffers and kids of all ages. The variety of retail options makes Solvang a perfect destination to shop for gifts and create holiday memories; especially with free parking throughout the village.

Santa will be in Solvang for free visits and photos ops.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Santa Claus also known as Julemanden (The Christmas Man in Danish) to Solvang Park at the corner of Mission Drive & First Street again this year,” said Daniel Lahr, Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau special programs manager.

First come, first seated with the jolly old elf. Bring a camera: Friday, Dec. 1, 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2, 12:30-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

2017 Solvang Julefest Events Highlights:



Friday, Dec. 1, 5-6:30 p.m.

Community Tree Lighting Ceremony in Solvang Park (Mission Drive and First Street). Free live entertainment with area bands, choirs and caroling culminating in ballerinas from Fossemale Dance Studio performing around 20-foot tall drought-tolerant LED tree. Free visit, photo with Santa, 4-6 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 3

Shop, Mingle & Jingle: Sponsored by Solvang Chamber of Commerce/3rd Wednesday, discover exclusive happenings at Solvang merchants, live music, discounts and deals.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.

Julefest Parade with some 300 participants including dancers, musical groups, vintage vehicles, horses, carriages and animals.

Parade begins at Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, travels west on Mission Drive, left on Fourth Place, left on Copenhagen Drive, ending on Alisal Road near the village Post Office. Watch Santa, as well as soon-to-be-named 2017 grand marshal.



Friday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 10

Shop, Mingle & Jingle.



Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll!” Passport features more than a dozen wine and beer tasting rooms throughout the village offering samplings.

Tickets, $45 per person (21 years or older please) for two-day passport including souvenir wine glass. Buy online at www.solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest/#wine-beer-walk.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Nativity Pageant also known as the Christmas Story comes to life in at the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St. Performances by a choir, actors in traditional costumes, and live animals on stage. Two free performances with seating on first-come, first-entertained basis.

In unlikely event of rain, performances will be held at alternate site to be announced.



Monday, Dec. 11-Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6-7:15 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m.

Holiday Lights & Sights Trolley Tour features the best of seasonal décor throughout Solvang and Santa Ynez Valley. Festive music and hot chocolate provided on board by Solvang Parks & Recreation Department elves.

Two trips offered each night, departing Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1760 Mission Drive. Tickets are $13 per person in advance (sell-out expected). To reserve, call 688-7529.



Wednesday, Dec. 20

Solvang 3rd Wednesday Holiday Edition throughout village featuring deals at local merchants, restaurants, gourmet food purveyors; weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market, 2-6 p.m.; discounts at local hotels; 3rd Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk. Details at http://solvang3rdwednesday.com/.



Friday, Jan. 5, 5-7 p.m.

Solvang's Annual Christmas Tree Burn in fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive.

Supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department as one of the largest fire-safety demonstrations and community gatherings on California's Central Coast and coordinated by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department.

Live entertainment and refreshments for purchase available. Area residents invited to bring their tree (stands and ornaments removed) to the burn pile between Jan. 2-5, then join to see the spectacle ignite the New Year and herald the end of Julefest.

For more information, call 688-7529.



Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau on behalf of city of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley and other area businesses.

For more information about events, visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, 1-800-468-6765 or 688-6144.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.