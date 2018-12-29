Julia De la Cruz, Elliot Redkey Propel Bishop Diego to 2nd Place at VCA Tournament

Girls Basketball

Julia De la Cruz poured in 28 points to lead the Bishop Diego girls basketball team past Carpinteria, 57-38, for a second-place finish at the Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy Tournament on Saturday.

De la Cruz had four three-pointers in her scoring production. Elliot Redkey scored 15 points, making 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.



"Julia and Elliot are having a great impact on our team," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "The two of them shot a combined 35 free throws in the last two games, making 25 of them. They are penetrating and drawing fouls and also have the ability to create open shots for other players."

De la Cruz was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 17 points in three games.

Bishop outscored Carpinteria 18-5 in the second quarter to open up a 30-9 lead.

"We were able to overcome the nicks and bruises from yesterday’s game and got some great contributions from everyone," said Burich.

The Cardinals (5-5) play Thursday at the Avalon Basketball Classic on Catalina Island.