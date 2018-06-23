Julia Forster Leads Dos Pueblos to Golf Win Over Righetti

Golf

Julia Forster of Dos Pueblos shared medalist honors, and Dos Pueblos pulled out a 257-276 win over Righetti in a non-league girls golf match at Glen Annie Golf Club on Thursday.

"It was a difficult day and we didn't play our best, but it's always nice to come out with a win," DP coach Rob Schiff said. "The effort was good and we will keep improving, moving toward our goal of a league title and a strong run into the CIF playoffs."

Gabby Minier shot a 45 followed by Hannah Cho with a 49, Nicole Calene at 58 and Maggie Tang at 61.

The Chargers (2-0) next play at the Santa Ynez Pirate Invitational on Monday at the Alisal River Course.



