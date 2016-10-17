Julia Forster of Dos Pueblos Leads Channel League Golf

Golf

Dos Pueblos golfers hold the top three spots on the leader board after the first round at the Channel League Individual Championships at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday.

Julia Forster is the leader after firing a 6-over par 77. She holds a one-shot advantage over two-time defending champion Bella Vigna and is three shots better than Gabby Minier.

MacKenzie McBride and Amanda Chen of San Marcos are tied for fourth place at 86 and Lauren Pitchford of the Royals and Hannah Cho of DP are next at 91.

The girls play another 18 holes on Tuesday to determine and the top five scores advance to the CIF Northern Regionals next week at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Monday's First-Round Leaders

Julia Forster - 77 - DP

Bella Vigna - 78 - DP

Gabby Minier - 80 - DP

MacKenzie McBride - 86 - SM

Amanda Chen - 86 - SM

Lauren Pitchford - 91 - SM

Hannah Cho - 91 - DP

Alex Pitchford - 92 - SM

Amber Chen - 95 - SM

Luka Lund - 95 - SB

Alex Manion - 97 - SM

Elle Gaston - 99 - Ventura

Carly Vallier - 101 - Buena

