Julia Forster Paces Dos Pueblos Golf Against Buena

Golf

Julia Forster shot a 1-over 37 and the Dos Pueblos girls golf team defeated Channel League opponent Buena 231-258 on Thursday at the Olivas Links Golf Course.

"First Channel League match so it's great to start league with a win, especially on the road," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Rob Schiff. "It was a nice round for Julia, birdieing the last hole and finishing one over. Pretty windy day so the conditions weren't easy."

Bella Vigna and Gabby Minier were close behind for the Chargers (4-0, 1-0), with a 40 and 41 on the day, respectively.

Dos Pueblos hosts San Marcos on Tuesday in their next competition.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.