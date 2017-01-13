Julia Gregson’s Goal Lifts Bishop Diego Past Fillmore

Girls Soccer

Julia Gregson scored on a rebound of a Jill Giannini free kick, and Bishop Diego rallied for a 2-1 girls soccer win over Fillmore in a Tri-Valley League match on Friday.

Giannini's free kick was blocked but Fillmore couldn't hold the ball and the freshman Gregson pounced on it and delivered the game winner.

Down 1-0 early in the game, sophomore winger Mary Harris scored to even the score before halftime.

Coach RJ Wilson praised the play of senior goalkeeper Lily Dallow.

The Cardinals (1-1 in league) next play Nordhoff on Tuesday.

