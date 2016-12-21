Julia Guzman, of Santa Maria, 1918-2016

Posted on December 21, 2016 | 2:02 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Julia Guzman was granted her angel wings on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends whose lives she had touched along the way. Although her memory had diminished greatly in recent years our memories of her will live on forever.

Born Oct. 6, 1918, in Silver Bell, Arizona, she came to California with her family at the age of 12. She was the only sister of seven brothers and was quick to brag about how spoiled she was by being the only girl.

Following the death of her first husband, Joseph Valdez, she relocated from Los Angeles to Santa Maria with her three children, Judy, Jane and Joseph. In 1949, she met George Guzman and married a short time later. Together, they had another child, Rita.

Julia was a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, in addition to aunt and godmother. Her family was most important to her and she loved each and every one unconditionally. She always managed to see the good in everyone and there was nothing she wouldn't do for her kids that was within her power.

She sacrificed and struggled to help provide what was needed. She was happiest at home in her kitchen preparing food for anyone and everyone who walked through the door, with her infamous "beans" being everyone's favorite. She was often asked to make her beans for special occasions to which she always graciously agreed.

When she wasn't in the kitchen, she enjoyed dancing, listening to music and loved to sing. And she eagerly looked forward to any special events giving her an excuse to get dressed up and have her hair and makeup done.

Julia leaves behind two daughters, Judy Fraire (Dario), Rita Lara (Jack); one son, Joseph Valdez (Laura); 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She also leaves behind five brothers, Vincent, BJ, Raymond, Tony and Rudy Galvan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Guzman; daughter, Jane Myrna Diaz; and two brothers, Roy and Ralph.

Services will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary with a private visitation at 1:30 p.m., rosary at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks for the kindness and compassionate care she received while at Villa Maria Care Center.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Garden.

