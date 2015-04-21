Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Present Advocacy Award at Pacific Pride Foundation’s Royal Ball

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus will present the Pacific Pride Foundation’s first-ever Advocacy Award to award-winning director/screenwriter Don Roos and Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky for their support and commitment to LGBTQ advocacy and the significant difference they have made.

The award will be presented during the Pacific Pride Foundation's annual Royal Ball fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 25 at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

Louis-Dreyfus earned worldwide acclaim and recognition for her portrayal of Elaine Benes in the hit NBC series Seinfeld, as Christine Campbell in the CBS hit comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine, and most recently as Vice President Selina Meyer in the HBO series Veep. She previously received critical acclaim for her starring role in Fox Searchlight's Enough Said, opposite the late James Gandolfini, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Louis-Dreyfus first made her mark on television during a three-year stint (1982-1985) on Saturday Night Live opposite the likes of Billy Crystal, Christopher Guest and Eddie Murphy. She subsequently hosted the show twice, becoming the first female former cast member to return as host. Other credits include Planes, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Simpsons, Arrested Development, Watching Ellie, A Bug's Life, Hannah and Her Sisters and Deconstructing Harry.

Roos and Bucatinsky have helped change the scope of LGBTQ representation in Hollywood through both their presence as openly out celebrities and through their dedication to portraying and depicting LGBTQ characters in their work. Both are exemplary role models and the award celebrates their artistic vision and collaboration in film and television, their portrayal of gay characters, and their inspirational family that represents love, integrity and leadership.

This year’s Royal Ball will also be featuring the star of Glee, Jane Lynch, as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Honorary co-chairs for the Royal Ball include Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem Etheridge, Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern, Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, and Mary McCormack and Michael Morris. Event co-chairs include Joanna Kerns and Marc Appleton, David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, Oliver Goldstick and Bud Leslie, Joanna Johnson and Michelle Agnew, and Jamie and Julie Kellner.

The mission of the Pacific Pride Foundation is to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community; care for people living with HIV; and prevent the transmission of HIV.

If you are interested in joining the Royal Ball wait list or for any further questions regarding the Royal Ball, please contact Pacific Pride Foundation's events manager, Jackie VanLingen, at 805.963.3636 x111 or [email protected].

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Pacific Pride Foundation.