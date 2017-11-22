Julia Rodgers Named to Scholarship Foundation Board

Julia Rodgers, a former journalist and attorney who now works as an independent writer and editor, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

A native of Illinois, Rodgers earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in journalism at Northwestern University before working as a reporter for the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida.

She later graduated from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and worked as a litigator. Rodgers also served as director of communications at the University of Chicago Law School and Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

She has lived in Santa Barbara since 2002.

A former board member for Storyteller Children’s Center, Rodgers has contributed to fundraising and public relations efforts on behalf of Crane Country Day School, Laguna Blanca School, the youth development organization AHA!, and the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

She wrote and edited a publication commemorating the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 50th anniversary and has served as a student interviewer for the foundation.

“Julia has been a foundation advocate and partner for several years now, and we expect her to bring the same enthusiasm and passion for our mission to her board work,” said Candace Winkler, Scholarship Foundation president/CEO .

For more information on the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.