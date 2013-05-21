Julian Villarreal Sr. of Santa Barbara, 1933-2013

Posted on May 21, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

Source: Villarreal Family

Julian Villarreal Sr., 80, passed away peacefully May 17, after a four-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in New Braunfels, Texas, he married his wife, Sarah, and moved to, and started a new life, in Santa Barbara in 1957. A simple and hard-working man, he worked two jobs almost all his life to provide for the thing he cherished most: his family.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sarah; sons Julian Jr. (Jill), Roy (Georgia), Chuck (Anna) and Bob (Bertha); daughters Evangeline Andersson (Bruce) and Virginia; stepsons Rudy (Julie) Medina and Ruben (Sandra) Medina; and his two sisters, Mary Villarreal and Celestina Zamora. He was blessed with, and is survived by, 19 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Trinidad and Martin Villarreal; his brothers, Frank and Reyes; and sisters Dora Ybarra and Eloisa Zamora.

A Rosary is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive in Goleta. Mass will be at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, with interment immediately after Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Ventura’s Community Memorial Hospital for the care and kindness they provided for Julian during his final days. We also express our sincere thanks and appreciation for the manner in which Mr. Rick Pittman and his staff at The Mound Guest Home in Ventura cared for and treated Julian over the past two years.