Providence Senior Juliana Cooper Turns Love of Art Into Scholarship Award

Words, letters and numbers are challenging for Juliana Cooper, a senior at Providence who has done well in the rigorous academic program despite the challenges of dyslexia. She’s always found individual expression and confidence in her artwork, and developing this strength has paid off.

She was recently awarded the Amber O’Neill Honorary Art Scholarship from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, an award that will help pay for her first year’s tuition at a college of her choice.

After responding to a questionnaire comprised of reflective inquiries on what art has meant to her and what she will do with art in her future, she was chosen as a finalist. Cooper then had to pick specific pieces to enter, describe their meaning in detail, and then present them to a gallery of judges. She chose pieces she had painted, even though the majority of other finalists submitted photography or drawing pieces.

After anxious anticipation for Cooper and her parents, Gisela and Joe, the judges revealed their results.

“When I got the letter, I didn’t even want to open it because I was so nervous, but with my mom’s encouragement, I opened it up," Cooper said. "And I was so excited that I’d won. “

As a student at Providence, Cooper is grateful for the fine arts program, mentioning that her AP art class has allowed her to be uniquely and independently expressive in her work. She’s in the process of creating 24 pieces of art for her portfolio, relishing the opportunity to use her painting skills.

Art teacher James Daly comments on her “amazing work ethic” and the progress that she’s made in “staying focused for long periods of time, a process that is necessary in the art world.” He also shares enthusiasm for her practice of art outside of the classroom.

She is still deciding which college to attend, but hopes to include art in her major and future. She dreams of being an interior designer or opening up some sort of art business, but concludes that either way, as a hobby or a profession, art will always be in her life.

As she says, “Art is my own unique thing that I can do, it’s a way to express myself in a different way, and I’ll practice it no matter what.”

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.