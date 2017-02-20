Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

For Julie Coolidge, Confidence in Cottage Health Care Is Heartfelt

After a scary episode that revealed a dangerous heart condition, Julie Coolidge is back on her bicycle, thanks to cardiologist Joseph Aragon and the team at Cottage Health. Coolidge never doubted her care and recovery. “Because of the amazing care we experienced when my boys were in the NICU, I never questioned the care I would receive after my stroke,” she says. Click to view larger
After a scary episode that revealed a dangerous heart condition, Julie Coolidge is back on her bicycle, thanks to cardiologist Joseph Aragon and the team at Cottage Health. Coolidge never doubted her care and recovery. “Because of the amazing care we experienced when my boys were in the NICU, I never questioned the care I would receive after my stroke,” she says. (Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | February 20, 2017 | 9:45 a.m.

“When I heard I was going to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, I knew I was going to be OK.”
— Julie Coolidge

Julie Coolidge knew something was wrong that night but didn’t know what. After all, she was young (only 51), healthy with no previous symptoms, and an avid cyclist who sometimes rode up to 100 miles a week to stay fit.

She and her family were enjoying dinner at a restaurant when it happened. Suddenly, a strange sensation began in her right arm. She studied her hand, which caused her husband to ask if she was having a vertigo moment.

Before she could answer, she lost consciousness. Her head would have smashed onto the table if not for one of her sons catching her.

Coolidge was immediately rushed to a local hospital. She tried to tell the staff what she was experiencing, but her words were slurred and unintelligible. Her right side was now paralyzed. She knew it was bad.

She remembers hearing that she was going to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which gave her much-needed peace. That confidence was not based on simple wishful thinking; it came from her and her children’s experiences 23 years before.

Then, she was pregnant with triplets who were going to be born premature, so she came to SBCH to deliver, and her triplets were cared for in the hospital’s Neonatal ICU for five months before going home.

Since then, she always trusted Cottage Health. The amazing outcomes of her babies naturally stuck with her.

Once at SBCH, it was determined that Coolidge had suffered a stroke. The Cottage Health staff suspected it was likely from a problem with her heart.

“Because of the amazing care we experienced when my boys were in the NICU, I never questioned the care I would receive after my stroke,” she said.

Enter cardiologist Dr. Joseph Aragon. Through further testing, he discovered that Coolidge had a hole in her heart, a condition called patent foramen ovale (PFO). The hole allowed a blood clot to flow through it to her brain.

That was news to Coolidge. She had never had symptoms and was unaware of the condition until that moment.

To correct the condition, Aragon performed a minimally invasive PFO closure by inserting a specialized catheter through her groin to her heart, and effectively sealing the hole by placing a small, wire-frame “umbrella” around the opening.

After the procedure, Coolidge was released the next day, returned home and soon began occupational therapy. Her speech was the first thing to improve. Then, a little later, her arm and leg functions returned.

Six months later, she completed a 100-mile cycle ride. She was back to normal.

And back to normal for her now means she and some friends will have another European “bike vacation.” This time to Ireland later this year.

Here’s to your continued good health, Julie!

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 