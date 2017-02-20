For Julie Coolidge, Confidence in Cottage Health Care Is Heartfelt

“When I heard I was going to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, I knew I was going to be OK.”

— Julie Coolidge

Julie Coolidge knew something was wrong that night but didn’t know what. After all, she was young (only 51), healthy with no previous symptoms, and an avid cyclist who sometimes rode up to 100 miles a week to stay fit.

She and her family were enjoying dinner at a restaurant when it happened. Suddenly, a strange sensation began in her right arm. She studied her hand, which caused her husband to ask if she was having a vertigo moment.

Before she could answer, she lost consciousness. Her head would have smashed onto the table if not for one of her sons catching her.

Coolidge was immediately rushed to a local hospital. She tried to tell the staff what she was experiencing, but her words were slurred and unintelligible. Her right side was now paralyzed. She knew it was bad.

She remembers hearing that she was going to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which gave her much-needed peace. That confidence was not based on simple wishful thinking; it came from her and her children’s experiences 23 years before.

Then, she was pregnant with triplets who were going to be born premature, so she came to SBCH to deliver, and her triplets were cared for in the hospital’s Neonatal ICU for five months before going home.

Since then, she always trusted Cottage Health. The amazing outcomes of her babies naturally stuck with her.

Once at SBCH, it was determined that Coolidge had suffered a stroke. The Cottage Health staff suspected it was likely from a problem with her heart.

“Because of the amazing care we experienced when my boys were in the NICU, I never questioned the care I would receive after my stroke,” she said.

Enter cardiologist Dr. Joseph Aragon. Through further testing, he discovered that Coolidge had a hole in her heart, a condition called patent foramen ovale (PFO). The hole allowed a blood clot to flow through it to her brain.

That was news to Coolidge. She had never had symptoms and was unaware of the condition until that moment.

To correct the condition, Aragon performed a minimally invasive PFO closure by inserting a specialized catheter through her groin to her heart, and effectively sealing the hole by placing a small, wire-frame “umbrella” around the opening.

After the procedure, Coolidge was released the next day, returned home and soon began occupational therapy. Her speech was the first thing to improve. Then, a little later, her arm and leg functions returned.

Six months later, she completed a 100-mile cycle ride. She was back to normal.

And back to normal for her now means she and some friends will have another European “bike vacation.” This time to Ireland later this year.

Here’s to your continued good health, Julie!