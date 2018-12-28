Julie Freeman: A New Year and a New Path

Nutrition

As we move into the new year, much of the “old” is being replaced with “new,” “different,” “unpredictable.” While there may be some angst regarding the unknown, there is also an opportunity to create anew.

I see this as a time to dig deep within, gaining perspective on our individual needs and wants, coming from a place of personal integrity. This self-reflection will not only allow one to connect with oneself on a deeper level, but to spread this grounded energy to all living beings — what you think and feel affects all.

What do you want for yourself on a physical level? An emotional level? A spiritual level? Once you’ve answered these questions, move on to the process, not so much wondering how, but seeing the picture complete while taking steps toward that envisioned reality.

It has been stated that we are moving from a period of mechanical energy into the era of quantum energy, and that the laws of physics as we once knew them are being replaced by a more expansive system that brings science and spirituality back together again. And when I say that, spirituality is not meant as religion but as the “unseen” that does exist and has been documented by our current technology.

Some of you may have heard me speak of the following pioneers before and I will address each with regard to the arenas we will contemplate.

First, Jeffrey Bland, known as the Father of Functional Medicine. I have followed Bland since the 1980s, taking copious notes while attending his seminars over the years. In his book, The Disease Delusion (Harper Wave, 2014), he talks about the root cause of distress, disease and imbalance, and addresses how conventional medicine only brings one just so far.

It is a paradigm shift in thinking for health-care providers and patients alike — it is time for a shared responsibility in looking into what causes imbalance in each and every one of our lives. This is an opportunity to dig deep, to look at what may be at the root of being ill or unwell, and then taking steps toward creating health and wellness.

Since the printing of his book, science and medicine have truly made a “quantum leap” into looking at genetic individuality and expression of genes. While Bland alluded to this shift, others have taken this work to the next level.

Bruce Lipton, traditionally trained biologist and professor, and Bob Miller, traditionally trained naturopath, have created support for us during a time of confusion and transition. Both address the concept of epi-genetics.

Lipton focuses on visualizing what we want in our lives as already complete, while taking steps toward that reality. The focus of the mind can alter gene expression. (See his books, Spontaneous Evolution, The Honeymoon Effect and his original work, The Biology of Belief.)

Miller, one of the many pioneers in genetic research, has created an interpretation program to look at not only genetic abnormalities known as snps (single nucleotide polymorphisms), but how to accurately assess whether these faulty genes are actually expressing themselves as disease, depression, fatigue, and the list goes on.

The combination of visualization and scientific data can assist in creating a personalized approach to wellness. Our genes are not deterministic, but are influenced by what we think, what we eat, how we breathe and move — thoughts can be as toxic as sugar and other inflammatory substances.

I find this to be an exciting time in life — always looking the yin-yang as opportunity instead of danger. This outlook has brought me through countless challenges in my life, and permeates into the work that I do daily with my clients, friends and family.

While human with blips into sadness and occasional fear, the overarching theme for me is one of gratitude and awe. Click here for Bland’s website, click here for Lipton’s website, and click here for more information about Methylgenetic Nutrition Analysis.

Please feel free to reach out with questions and curiosity. Happy New Year!

• • •

Now try delightful recipes from my two cookbooks, Feel Great Look - Great Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats, both available on Amazon.

Winter Vegetable Soup

Serves 16

Ingredients

» ½ pound leeks

» 1 cup onions, chopped

» 1 tablespoon olive oil

» ½ pound carrots, peeled, sliced

» ½ pound parsnips, peeled, chopped

» ½ cup dried lentils

» ½ cup dried split peas

» ½ cup dried white beans

» 5 small sprigs fresh thyme (¼ teaspoon dried)

» ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

» 8 cups chicken broth, nonfat, low-sodium

» 1 pound tomatoes, peeled, seeded, chopped (or 1 pound canned Italian plum)

» 5 ounces fresh spinach, rinsed

» ½ cup fresh parsley, loosely packed

Directions

» Trim leeks, leaving 1 inch of green. Cut leeks in half lengthwise and rinse well. Slice thin.

» In a large soup pot, sauté leeks and onion in oil over medium heat for 5 minutes or until onions are soft but not browned.

» Add carrots, parsnips, lentils, peas, beans, thyme, ground pepper and chicken stock. Bring to boil; reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

» Add tomatoes and continue to simmer for 15 minutes, until white beans are tender.

» Add spinach and cook until it is wilted, about 3 minutes.

» Ladle into soup plates, discarding thyme springs. Scatter with parsley leaves and serve.

Make it a Meal

» Serve with simple salad with 2 ounces grilled chicken

» Serve with a biscuit from Berry Shortcake in Sweets n’ Treats

Baking Powder Biscuits

» 1½ cups GF flour

» ½ cup Benefiber

» 2½ teaspoon baking powder

» 1 teaspoon xanthan gum

» ½ teaspoon salt

» ¼ cup organic shortening

» ⅔ cup coconut milk

Directions

» Stir together dry ingredients

» Cut in shortening until coarse like cornmeal

» Make a well in the center and pour in milk

» Stir together lightly with fork

» Shape into ball and knead on floured board about 10 times

» Cut into 16 biscuits

» Bake at 450 degrees for about 12 minutes or until golden-brown on bottom

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.