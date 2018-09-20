Julie Freeman: Finding Your Voice in the Intimidating Health-Care System

Nutrition

It is not an uncommon theme for me to hear my clients complain of not getting responses from their health-care providers and feeling a lack of communication among various providers about their case.

Well, I see it from both sides — as patient and provider myself — and hope to provide a few insights and ideas to make things run more smoothly for you.

In this day of HMOs and PPOs, along with the increase in concierge medicine (which is really what the general practitioner did back in the old days!), it has become a bottom-line game, and many providers are stuck in this model as well.

Doctors usually go to school to help heal and support patients, and when they get out from the many years of school and internship with huge loans to pay back, they are now faced with being told how they can practice by the insurance and pharmaceutical industry rules and regulations.

They are often dictated for 15-minute visits that do not allow time for “being” with the patient — making that important connection for true whole body-mind healing.

And while concierge medicine may offer longer visits and 24/7 communication, they are considered luxury for most who cannot afford this approach.

While I do not have all the answers, I do have some ideas about how to take care of you in this very frustrating and confusing time in politics and medicine. Consider the following:

» Before your doctor, specialist or ancillary provider visit, write or type up your concerns, listing them in a checklist order. I usually make one copy for the provider and one for myself.

» List the top concern first and in order of decreasing concern, as many visits are only 15 minutes long.

» If this is a new patient appointment, add medical history in a concise fashion.

» Bring in all medications and supplements — while many conventional physicians do not know about supplements, it is helpful to have them listed. (I work closely with my docs to educate them about supplements, either suggesting what to take or what to omit, and I cross-reference them for interactions and usefulness).

If you are an established patient, request to have your blood work done before your visit so the conversation can be more meaningful. And it is always best to do blood work fasting for more accurate results as well as a better comparison for past and future tests.

» Ask that a copy of the actual lab results be sent to you or are available in your portal. A “good” or “bad” is not adequate in today’s medicine.

» Look at your labs and ideally see levels in the middle of the range. This is not precise, but can help with understanding the balance in our personal physiology. I use “Ideal” or “Functional” lab values that have a tighter range for optimal health, whereas standard ranges are for the avoidance of disease.

» If you are seeing multiple providers, sign releases at your visit and request that they communicate with one another. Check up on this.

Lastly, remember that the “squeaky wheel gets the grease.” If you are not hearing from your provider, politely call weekly — or even every one to two days — to request a response. Do not take a lack of response personally (been there and done that!) — remember how crunched health-care providers are, BUT, also recognize your need to be taken care of as the patient.

We are all paying dearly for our health care these days and it is important to be assertive, to be heard and to feel taken care of.

Since it is officially autumn, try Autumn Bisque from Feel Great, Look Great — Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life, available on Amazon. The recipes for the salad and wontons are also in the book.

Autumn Bisque

Serves 14

» ½ cup leeks, chopped;

» ½ cup onion, chopped

» ½ cup celery, finely chopped

» 2 medium apples, peeled, cored, finely chopped

» 7 cups chicken stock, lower sodium

» 4 cups butternut squash, peeled, diced

» 2 tablespoons butter, whipped, no added salt

» 2 tablespoons flour

» 12 ounces boneless chicken breast, roasted, meat only

» 1 teaspoon dried thyme

» ½ teaspoon dried sage

» ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary

» ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

» 1 pinch ground nutmeg

» ;1 pinch ground black pepper

» ½ cup cider

» ½ cup evaporated skim milk (or use coconut milk)

Directions:

» In kettle lightly coated with cooking spray, cook leeks, onion, celery and apples. Cook over moderate heat until soft.

» Add 7 cups chicken stock and simmer for 10 minutes.

» Add butternut squash and cook the mixture, adding more water if necessary to keep vegetables covered; cook 15 minutes or until tender.

» In a small saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter or dairy-free substitute. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour and cook the roux over low heat, stirring for 3 minutes.

» Whisk ½ cup soup into the roux and add this mixture into the soup.

» Add chicken and spices.

» Simmer soup for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

» Add cider and evaporated skim milk and simmer until heated through.

» Garnish with chopped parsley and croutons; serve.

Make It a Meal:

Add 1 serving of Salad Greens with Honey Mustard Dressing, 2 ounces turkey and 1 serving of Crispy Spiced Almond Wontons.

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist in Santa Barbara with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.