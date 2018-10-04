Julie Freeman: Hearty and Warm Root Vegetables Hit the Spot This Time of Year

Nutrition

As we move into the cooler fall and winter months, our bodies crave heartier foods that “stick to the ribs.” This brings to mind the wonderful root vegetables that offer quality carbs and fibers, and are rich in many vitamins and minerals.

I also think of the Thanksgiving meal soon to be upon us, and relish the idea of potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut squash and turnips. As I counsel my many clients about how to navigate this feast of all feasts, I generally suggest a spoonful of each of one’s favorites of these items because they are calorie and carb dense.

The key here is not to avoid or omit them, but to exercise portion control.

Over and over, I tout the importance of carbs throughout the day. After all, carb is to the body what gas is to the car engine, and as we enter these colder months, energy is necessary to stay warm.

A serving of carb at each meal and snack will often provide an even flow of energy. Of course men, children and athletes may require more than one serving, but this is a good place to start.

Root vegetables are also very versatile in their preparation. Most can be boiled, mashed or oven roasted, and some eaten raw, such as jicama, a delightful addition to Mexican dishes. I introduced to my girls when they were younger, some of the less favorite vegetables for children in the form of oven-roasting. Beets were a hit this way, as was turnip.

I like to combine many veggies, especially adding variety to the colors. Beets, turnips, parsnips, butternut squash — all add a delightful flavor and color. To this combo, I may add some brussels sprouts for a hint of green.

Oils and herbs, nuts and cheese add wonderful touches to create the flavor desired to accompany a main dish. I may use coconut oil and just kosher salt, or may use a milder grapeseed oil and season with sage, thyme and marjoram. Toasted sesame oil and rosemary also pleases the palate. Oven-roasted walnuts or pine nuts and a sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese not only adds texture but a potpourri of finishing touches.

I generally do not remove the skins, with the exception of winter squashes and turnips. The skin and directly underneath is where the fibers and many vitamins and minerals are housed. Keep a scrubbie just for cleaning fruits and veggies.

No matter what meat, fish or poultry one chooses, these root vegetable options are sure to satisfy one’s taste and feelings of fullness. Enjoy this abundant season of roots!

Try this recipe from Feel Great, Look Great — Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life, available on Amazon.

Honey-Roasted Root Vegetables

Serves 6

» 1 sweet potato, scrubbed, coarsely chopped

» 1 medium turnip, peeled, coarsely chopped

» 1 medium parsnip, scrubbed, coarsely chopped

» 1 large carrot, scrubbed, coarsely chopped

» 1 tablespoon honey

» 1 teaspoon olive oil

» ½ cup shallots, halved

» Cooking spray

Directions:

» Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

» Combine all ingredients except cooking spray in a large bowl; toss to coat.

» Place vegetable mixture on a baking pan coated with cooking spray.

» Bake for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown, stirring every 15 minutes.

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist in Santa Barbara with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.