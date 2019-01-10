Pixel Tracker

Nutrition

Julie Freeman: How Can We Stop the Madness with Addictions?

By Julie Freeman | January 10, 2019 | 10:30 a.m.

As I continue to read articles and listen to the commentaries about addiction treatment approaches, I begin to drift into thinking about cause and effect rather than blame and shame. I have always had a fascination with brain chemistry and how the chemicals in our brain, known as neurotransmitters, play such an important role in thought, feeling and behavior.

Neurotransmitters are made up of amino acids or the building blocks of protein. Proteins need vitamins and minerals in order to act as enzymes to produce various reactions in the body, including the brain. When the nutrient balance is off, the brain chemistry will be altered as well. We see this with young children diagnosed with ADD.

Addictions often seem to run in families and there are many influences for this. Genetics play a role, but are not deterministic. Environment has a significant impact on the expression of genetic tendencies.

This environment includes family relationships, friends, school, the food we eat and physical activity. A feeling of belonging can help in either turning on or off a genetic tendency.

As I think back to my own fascination with addiction, it began with my own compulsive eating, dieting and, later, the tendency to drink too much if I had alcohol. Luckily, I never tolerated it well and feared being out of control, but there were a few occasions that created this internal drive to want more.

I grew up with addictions on both sides of my family — food, cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, gambling — well that takes in most!

As I’ve learned about our food supply and what is not common knowledge for many, the food industry supplies chemicals in the foods to keep us wanting more. And many of these foods are low in nutrient density, often lacking vitamins, minerals and fibers. These lackluster foods not only contribute to compulsive eating, but leave the brain starved for more serotonin and dopamine, the feel-good chemicals.

We live in a society fed empty foods, and these foods are readily available to all due to being low cost and heavily advertised. While not a purist, I strive to educate both young and old of the dangers of chemically derived foods. It’s time to get back to nature, to choose clean foods and to balance nutrients throughout the day.

Protein provides the building blocks for our neurotransmitters and it offers long-term fuel or stabilizing energy. Carbohydrates provide the gas to the car engine, the instant fuel and this food group should provide three grams or more of fiber and six grams or less of sugar. Fats are essential for long-term energy as well, and they provide structure to the neurons that carry the neurotransmitters in the brain.

Try this delightful casserole from Feel Great Look Great — Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life.

Tangy Topped Salmon

Serves 6

Ingredients

» ½ cup plain, fat-free Greek yogurt

» ½ cup skim milk

» 1 large egg, separated

» 1 large egg white

» 2 slices wheat bread, cubed

» 1 teaspoon garlic powder

» 1 teaspoon dried oregano

» 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

» 1 pound salmon

» ¼ cup scallions

» ¼ cup celery

» 1 tablespoon lemon juice

» ¼ cup non-fat mayonnaise

» 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

» 1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Directions

» Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease casserole dish.

» Combine yogurt, milk and egg yolk on medium speed in mixer.

» Next mix in bread cubes and spices; let stand 5 minutes and beat smooth.

» Add salmon, scallions, celery, and lemon juice into mixer. Mix and blend until well mashed.

» Pour into a greased casserole dish and bake for 25-30 minutes.

» While baking, mix mayonnaise and mustard.

» Separately, beat egg whites until stiff and gently fold into mayonnaise mixture, creating a meringue.

» Remove salmon from oven and top with meringue.

» Bake for 5 additional minutes.

» Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Make It a Meal

» Serve with steamed cauliflower and broccoli

Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

