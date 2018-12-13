Julie Freeman: Losing Sleep a Challenge for Many

Nutrition

In a month filled with demands, parties and stress, it becomes even more important to focus on sleep!

This week alone, my in-mail has been focused on sleep disturbances and the effects on physical, cognitive and emotional well-being. I, too, am in the quest for the magic remedy, and while having made some progress in this arena, sleep disturbances are multicausal in nature — thus there is no one cure for all.

The pharmaceutical industry stays very busy creating new and innovative medications to assist with sleep, but as with any medication, there are benefits and liabilities that must be weighed.

Herbs and supplements can be useful as well. However, knowing more about the physical conditions — menopause, diabetes, inflammatory disorders — as well as environmental and emotional stressors, makes creating a treatment plan more personalized.

Often, herbs and supplements have fewer side effects with more targeted treatment, But it is trial and error, and herbs and supplements must be treated as drugs with potential interactions.

Think of some of these alarming statistics:

» More than 48 percent of Americans suffer with some form of a sleep disorder

» More than 60 million prescriptions for sleep were dispensed in 2011, up 20 percent since 2006

» In 2013, the Food & Drug Administration told manufacturers to have patients half the dose of medication due to morning-after drowsiness resulting in car crashes

It is now documented that there is an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, chronic pain and inflammation, depression and mood disorders, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s, insulin resistance Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Note that it is important to talk with your health-care provider about the type of sleep issue in order to better assess prevention and treatment strategies. If possible, do a neurotransmitter panel — a urine and saliva test — that will assess what brain chemicals are imbalanced. Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that modulate excitatory (alertness) and inhibitory (relaxation) responses.

With today’s stressful lifestyles, cortisol, an adrenal hormone, is also commonly elevated and this can be increased at night, thus resulting in an inability to fall asleep, stay asleep and/or difficulty waking in the morning.

Another area to look at is the amount of media device exposure that most of us are exposed to. Creating a bedroom without devices is imperative, and is one of my suggestions when I discuss sleep hygiene with clients.

A few tips to help with sleep include the following:

» Exercise — moderate and most days. For some, a few minutes of high-intensity exercise in the evening can bring elevated cortisol levels down

» Morning light — possible UV light therapy in winter

» No EMFs in bedroom

» No computer/TV at least an hour before bedtime

» Proper temperature in bedroom — keep it cool

» No caffeine for eight hours prior to bedtime

» Not drinking too much water three hours before bed

» No alcohol for two to three hours

» Setting regular hours — be asleep between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. for repair/restoration

If you have questions about testing and supplementation in order to create a personalized plan, contact me or an integrative health practitioner to assist your process.

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]com. The opinions expressed are her own.