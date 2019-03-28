Julie Freeman: Power-Packed Nutrition Comes in Small Flavorful Herbs

Nutrition

When perusing a farmer’s market or local natural grocer, I seek some new options to try as well as old favorites. Having grown up and lived in the Northeast, fresh herbs were not as customary to me, thus Mom would use dried herbs for soups and stews.

Over the years, I’ve developed a natural ability to combine certain herbs and spices that blend well and enhance various dishes. I am now expanding my repertoire with fresh varieties and some that I’ve never met before!

Lemon balm is a delightful leaf with a faint scent of lemon. I decided to try it in salads and it tastes wonderful. Lemon balm is traditionally known for helping with digestive issues and breath freshening, but it is also a potent anti-viral agent as well.

Additionally, it is used in combination with other herbs to act as a carminative or relaxing agent.

Cooking with lemon balm lends itself to fish and poultry, given its lemony flavor. It will lose flavor and scent when dried, thus using fresh is important. It is part of the mint family and can be infused into making tea as well.

Thyme, an herb known well to me for years, has many culinary and medicinal uses as well. I have used thyme in making chicken soup, on roast pork tenderloin and tossed with roasted autumn vegetables — rutabaga, butternut squash, beets. I now use it fresh in my salads, especially when knowing that my gut needs a little assistance with detoxification.

Medicinally, thyme has antiseptic, antifungal and antioxidant activities. The essential oil, thymol, is a rich source to assist with those who suffer with SIBO or candida. Best if used in a capsule. Click here for more information.

Growing herbs is quite easy, whether in the garden or on the window sill. Enjoy this healing art blended with nature.

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.