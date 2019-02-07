Julie Freeman: Is Staying Heart-Healthy as Simple as a Dose of Chocolate?

Nutrition

When it comes to keeping your heart healthy and your sweetheart, what comes to mind? Chocolate, of course! What is it about chocolate that is so appealing and offers favorable nutrients for heart health?

Let’s take a look at the profile of a good 85 percent dark chocolate. It contains a good amount of soluble fiber, which helps to bind toxins and soak up the unhealthy fats.

About 33 grams (or 200 calories) of dark chocolate contains:

» 4 grams of fiber

» 23 percent of the RDI for iron

» 20 percent of the RDI for magnesium

» 30 percent of the RDI for copper

» 35 percent of the RDI for manganese

It is also a good source of potassium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium.

Magnesium is known to relax the heart muscle and be emotionally calming as well. Selenium acts as an anti-inflammatory nutrient and has anti-oxidant properties. Other antioxidants include polyphenols, flavanols and catechins.

Flavanols, in particular, can stimulate the endothelium (lining of arteries) to produce nitric oxide and one of the functions of NO is to send signals to the arteries to relax, thereby reducing blood pressure.

Besides chocolate, the practice of deep, focused relaxation breathing can also relax the heart, increasing oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle itself and other organs in the body. One of my favorite breath practices is a 4 count. Breathe in deeply for a slow count of 4, hold the breath for 4, breathe out slowly for 4, hold for 4 and begin the cycle again. Repeat this 4-6 times and, if possible, do this practice a few times per day.

While we live in a world full of popping pills for this or that ailment, staying healthy may be as simple as a dose of chocolate and a few cycles of breath every day!

Jiffy Fudge

Try this delicious recipe from Sweets n’ Treats.

Ingredients

» 2 tablespoons organic sugar

» ½ cup coconut milk

» ¼ cup grassfed organic butter

» 3 tablespoons cocoa

» 4 servings sweet potato chips, crushed (Trader Joes and Terra have 3 grams fiber per serving)

» ½ cup sunflower seed butter (or any nut butter)

» 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

» Boil sugar, coconut milk, butter and cocoa for 2 minutes, no longer

» Stir in chips, sunbutter and vanilla

» Drop by tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheet

» Let cool

Details

Makes 20 cookies, serving size 2 cookies, 200 calories, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.