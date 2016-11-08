Julie Henley Joins CASA Board of Directors

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization which trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, announces the appointment of Julie Henley to its board of directors.

“When I first met Julie, I knew she was a perfect candidate for the board at CASA. I am beyond thrilled for Julie to help enhance our mission goals,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Henley is a consultant and advisor to early-stage technology companies. Her engagements focus on strategic planning, optimizing product and engineering teams, coaching and mentoring, facilitating large projects, tackling communication gaps, and connecting people along the way.

Henley has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and has lived in Santa Barbara for three years. Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, she served as a board member for the Boys’ and Girls’ Club in Venice, Calif., for five years.

In addition to being a member of the CASA board, she serves on the board of the Cancer Center Foundation.

The mission of CASA of Santa Barbara County is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

For more information about CASA of Santa Barbara County, call Crystal Moreno at 739-9102 ext. 2594, or email [email protected]

— Marissa Acker for CASA.