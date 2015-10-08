Julie Kathryn McKinsey of Santa Maria, 1954-2015

Julie Kathryn McKinsey. To you, it might just be a name, but to many it means so much more.

Julie went to be with the Lord Sept. 30, 2015, surrounded by those who loved her, after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.

Her unwavering faith in God, strong will to live, and the love and prayer of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through her battle.

Yet even throughout her own fight with cancer, she never missed a beat trying to help those around her.

Julie was born on Dec. 11, 1954, in Salinas, California, to Glen and Olive Atkinson.

Known for her courage, faith, and ease in frequent conversation, even with total strangers, she made friends wherever she went. Julie possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor, even as she was fighting cancer.

Through her life, she maintained a sweet and friendly demeanor that won the love, trust, and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her constant nurturing love and faith in God.

Her signature gift of love, smiling, and sense of humor will never be forgotten.

Years after graduating Gonzales High School, where she was head cheer captain and kind to everyone she met, Julie met the love of her life, Gary Lynn McKinsey, and married on March 28, 1981.

Married for 34 years, Julie and Gary had two beautiful children; Brad (26) and Danielle (22).

Possessing a true servant's heart, Julie cared for her family and friends through delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies, homemade spaghetti, and traveling the state for her kids sporting events.

A woman of faith, Julie shaped those around her spiritually by her tireless Christian example with a real zest for life.

Julie loved to dance, paint, throw parties, ride horses, and of course shop.

Her family would like to thank her team of caregivers/friends and Dignity Health Hospice, who tirelessly cared for her the last three months of her life.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Glen and Olive Atkinson; and her brother, Timothy Atkinson.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lynn McKinsey; her children, Bradford Atkinson McKinsey and Danielle Mar-ree McKinsey; her siblings, Terry Swihart, Jan Moffitt, Lisa Briscoe, and Jon Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Though Julie McKinsey may be gone physically, her spirit will live within us. We know she will always be looking down on us from heaven and be with us every step we take.

There will never be a day we won't think about her and miss her. We are thankful to have had an angel here on earth for 60 years, who changed the lives of so many.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93456.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church; 1550 South College Drive, Santa Maria, California 93456.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 1710, New York, New York 10122, or online at OCRF.org; or the charity of your choice.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.