Julie Lieberman of Santa Maria, 1950-2014

Julie (Hall) Lieberman of Santa Maria died July 13, 2014.

Julie was the only child of Bill and Donna Hall. She was born July 8, 1950, and raised in Van Nuys. She attended Birmingham High School, where she and Brent met in an art class. It was almost love at first sight.

After high school, Julie attended Lawton Medical School, where she graduated with a medical assistant’s degree, which led her on her life’s career of helping others. After working for many doctors here on the Central Coast, she obtained her pharmacy technician’s license and went to work for Longs Drugs for 22 years and then the last four years for CVS. She was loved by all her patients and always found the time to talk with them and ask about their health and family.

Julie and Brent had an amazing and wondrous life, and shared many adventures together, including living in a tent at Brent’s favorite surfing beach in Baja for six months. They loved music and enjoyed over 250 live shows together. She had an amazing green thumb, and her beautiful yard shows her love. It was her therapy to work on her flowers, shrubs and trees.

Julie and Brent were together for 46 years, and had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 8. This lifelong commitment was obvious to all who knew them. Julie and Brent were blessed with two children: Justin, age 39, and Amy, age 36. Julie so loved her kids she would drop everything at a moment's notice to help them in any way she could. Her kids were truly her pride and joy. There were many other kids in the neighborhood that Julie loved, and they still call her “Mom.”

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Donna Hall; her father-in-law, Harvey Lieberman; her brother-in-law, Steven Lieberman; and many aunts and uncles.

I heard this Beatles song the other morning and it just said it all for me:

Though I know I'll never lose affection

For people and things that went before

I know I'll often stop and think about them

In my life I love you more

In my life I love you more

