Julie Posada Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care as Director of Personal Care Services

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce the addition of Julie Posada as director of personal care services.

Posada brings more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit organization operations and program development.

Native to California, Posada graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

As director of personal care services, Posada manages VNHC’s nonmedical help, providing clients with support during recovery from an illness or injury, assistance with daily activities or companionship in order to maintain, encourage and promote their independence in their homes.

Prior to joining VNHC, Posada worked as a director of commercial services for VTC Enterprises, an organization in Santa Maria serving adults with disabilities.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.