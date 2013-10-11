Julienne Joins Taste America Challenge to Benefit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Julienne has joined more than 100 other restaurants in the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Local Dish Challenge. Foodies nationwide can show their local pride by participating in this social media-driven competition, which is part of the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America “Local Flavor from Coast to Coast,” a 10-city tour exploring America’s culinary diversity in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. from now through Oct. 31.

Julienne has selected the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as the nonprofit benefactor. If Julienne claims the title, the Foodbank will receive a donation of $10,000 or 10 percent of the proceeds raised nationally, whichever is higher, from JBF.

Chef Justin West of Julienne has chosen to feature Bouillabaisse to showcase the best of the local food scene in Santa Barbara through Oct. 31. In addition to selecting the Foodbank as the local nonprofit benefactor, Julienne will donate $1 from each dish sold to the JBF Taste America Education Drive, which supports JBF’s educational programs on topics surrounding the country’s food system. These programs include the annual JBF Food Conference, JBF Leadership Awards, and new Chefs Boot Camp for Policy & Change. Chef West is the only representative from the greater Santa Barbara area.

“We are honored that Julienne has selected Foodbank for this opportunity,” Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin said. “As we strive to bring real food back to the forefront of the conversation, Julienne is a natural partner to help spread awareness of the great need.”

Today, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming the traditional food bank model, going beyond just providing food, to solve the underlying causes of hunger. Foodbank’s approach is to transform health in the community through teaching an appreciation of fresh, nutritious food, getting families ‘back to the table’, eating local, cooking together and getting healthy again.

Diners can support the JBF Taste America® Local Dish Challenge by following the below steps:

» Visit Julienne between now and Oct. 31.

» Order the Taste America Local Dish — Chef Justin’s Bouillabaisse

» Take a photo of the Bouillabaisse

» Post to Instagram with #JBFTasteamerica and the #santabarbara hashtag (example: “I love Julienne’s farm to table philosophy and this #JBFTasteamerica dish is a great example … #santabarbara)

» Dine often and help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County win up to $10,000

When the promotion concludes at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 31, the city with the most Instagram photo uploads will be declared the winner and receive a donation from JBF in the amount of $10,000 or 10 percent of the proceeds raised nationally, whichever is higher. In the 10 cities that are designated stops on the Taste America tour, the eligible charity has been pre-selected by JBF. In all other cities, the participating chefs vote for their preferred charity.

Click here for more information on James Beard Foundation’s Taste America “Local Flavor from Coast to Coast.”

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.